Xiaomi CyberOne, a robot as a friend

Xiaomi CyberOne, a robot as a friend

Xiaomi has presented some new products, such as a folding smartphone intended for China only. But the Mix Fold 2 and the RedMi K50 ultra were eclipsed by CyberOne, the Beijing company’s first humanoid robot that took the stage with CEO Lei Jun. 177 cm tall and 52 kg heavy, CyberOne comes after last year’s Cyberdog: it is equipped with technologically advanced arms and legs, it supports the balance of the posture of the bipedal movement, even if it still appears a bit uncertain in the movements. But empathy is not lacking: he offers a flower to the host, jokes, shows some Kung Fu moves, and also lends itself to two selfies with the new foldable. It is equipped with advanced visual abilities and features that allow you to create three-dimensional virtual reconstructions of the real world, and even – according to Xiaomi – it can understand human emotions and comfort the interlocutor if he is sad or anxious.

by Bruno Ruffilli

