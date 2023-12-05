Xponential Fitness Acquires Lindora: Expanding into the Holistic Health and Wellness Space

Xponential Fitness expands its portfolio by acquiring Lindora, a metabolic health brand specialized in weight loss and wellness. The acquisition adds a new dimension to Xponential’s offerings, which currently consist of ten boutique fitness brands. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, with all 31 Lindora clinics becoming Xponential franchise locations.

Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “This further cements Xponential’s leadership in identifying and incorporating the latest innovations in health and wellness.” He emphasized the importance of Lindora’s integrated approach to metabolic health, which combines behavioral approaches with medical advances such as weight loss medications and hormone replacement therapy.

Colleen Lewis, CEO of Lindora, also shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, “This partnership will enable Lindora to become one of the first national brands in medical metabolic management.” She highlighted the brand’s commitment to sharing their effective methods of delivering outstanding results for clients on a global scale.

Founded in 1971, Lindora is one of the largest medically supervised weight loss and wellness companies in the United States, with a mission to transform lives through weight loss and wellness. The acquisition of Lindora represents Xponential’s expansion into the broader wellness space, reflecting the company’s commitment to overall well-being and recovery.

