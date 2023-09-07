XV Congress of Medical Education: Spanish Medical Students Gather at University of Córdoba to Address Challenges and Promote Humanistic Approach to Medicine

Nearly 400 medical students from across Spain have gathered at the University of Córdoba for the XV Congress of Medical Education. The event is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing. The congress, organized by the State Council of Medical Students, aims to address new approaches to teaching a more humane form of medicine. It will feature over 100 workshops and round tables, focusing on obstacles such as clinical practices, continuous training, and generational replacement of teaching staff.

During the congress, the president of the CEEM, María Valderrama, highlighted the importance of addressing mental health issues among medical students. According to a CEEM study conducted in collaboration with the Spanish Society of Medical Education, 36.8 percent of students experience burnout, with rates increasing throughout their studies. Additionally, 41 percent of students display symptoms of depression, and 25 percent experience anxiety. To support students, the Psychological Care Service for Medical Students has been launched.

Valderrama also emphasized the need for gender equality in the medical profession. Temporary contracts are twice as common for female doctors, particularly among younger professionals. The dean of the faculty, Luis Jiménez, urged congress participants to contribute to improving medical faculties while preserving existing positive aspects, such as student involvement in scheduling exams.

Representing the health institution, Valle García Sánchez, the managing director of the Reina Sofía University Hospital, praised the scientific quality of the congress and commended the organizers for incorporating the voices of patients and patient associations into the program.

The congress opened with a keynote speech by Alfredo Corell, an immunologist professor at the University of Seville and renowned scientific disseminator. The closing session will be delivered by Javier Delgado Lista, an Internal Medicine specialist at the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba, who will share insights on becoming skilled and competent in medicine within a short timeframe.

The XV Congress of Medical Education provides an opportunity for medical students to enhance their training, address challenges in the field, and advocate for improvements in the profession.

