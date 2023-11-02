Seville Set to Host XXXII National Tunas of Medicine Contest

Seville, known for its vibrant cultural events, will be hosting the XXXII National Tunas of Medicine Contest this weekend. The event, organized by the local prickly pear, will bring together participants from Alicante, Madrid, Badajoz, Granda, Málaga, Pamplona, and Valencia.

Despite seeming unrelated to the city’s traditional brotherhoods, the event actually holds significant importance for them. The brotherhood of Santa Cruz, based in Seville’s iconic Las Tunas neighborhood, has maintained a strong relationship with the Seville Tuna of Medicine for several years. Through their partnership, the brotherhood’s Social Action delegation, led by Gracia Vázquez, has ensured that all funds raised during the contest will be donated to the Spanish Association for the Effects of Cancer Treatment.

The association aims to support children who have survived cancer by helping them cope with the consequences of their treatment. Consequently, all the brotherhoods will be involved in some way or another in the organization of this charitable event.

The program of events is as follows:

Friday, November 3rd:

Starting at 7:30 p.m., a parade contest will take place, with all the Tunas marching along Mateos Gago Street, Plaza Virgen de los Reyes, and Plaza del Triunfo. The evening will conclude with a rounds competition in the Patio de Banderas.

Saturday, November 4th:

From 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the participating Tunas will perform in the Chicarreros Room, located next to Plaza de San Francisco.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on-site. Additionally, there is an opportunity for citizens to contribute to the “Zero Row” initiative through Bizum (01251) or by making a direct bank transfer to ES25 0073 0100 5705 0230 5341. This provides a great opportunity for individuals to support both the brotherhoods and those who have fought against cancer. Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to enjoy performances from the esteemed prickly pears hailing from different parts of Spain.

The XXXII National Tunas of Medicine Contest promises to be a memorable event, combining the rich cultural heritage of Seville with a noble cause.