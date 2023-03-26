Rhododendrons are perennial shrubs that can beautify any garden. However, if you notice yellow leaves on rhododendrons, there could be a problem with your plant. Don’t worry, there is a fix for this, but first of all, you should know what is causing it. In this article, you will learn both!

What are the causes of yellow leaves on rhododendrons?

Yellow leaves on rhododendrons can be caused by a variety of factors. Here they come:

Nutrient deficiencies affect flowering

If the appearance of yellow leaves is accompanied by a decline in flowering, this is an indication of a lack of nutrients in the plant.

Notice: When does the rhododendron bloom? Because there are many varieties of rhododendron, flowering times vary. However, the best-known and most planted species flower in the spring months (April and May). Remember to give liquid fertilizer along with the water or the granulated fertilizers mentioned above before full bloom.

Yellow leaves on rhododendron due to too much light

This is one of the most important rhododendron care. Although it needs good sun exposure, it does not tolerate direct sunlight. It thrives best in partial shade or in a location where the sun only shines in the off-peak hours.

If your rhododendron’s leaves have turned yellow from exposure to the sun, you can use nitrogen to turn them back to green.

Extreme temperatures are enemies of the plant

Excessive cold or heat is something you need to seriously consider when caring for your plant. Although the plant is not very demanding when it comes to climate and is easily adaptable, if you live in a place with extreme temperatures you need to be vigilant. But don’t be fooled. Rhododendron is one of the cold-resistant shrubs for the garden. However, you have to be careful and plant it frost-protected.

If that’s not possible, simply mulch it with mulch or dry leaves during the harsh winter months. Prevention is better than having to figure out how to recover a plant after a frost.

Yellow leaves on rhododendron due to too much water

Although the rhododendron is a water-loving plant, it does not tolerate excess water in its roots. What’s more, exposing it to this excess water will only result in the death of the plant. Without good drainage, your rhododendrons will develop yellow leaves. So make sure the earth is appropriate. If it doesn’t have good drainage, you can improve it by adding perlite.

Important! Acidic soil is one of the most important factors in the care and development of your rhododendron. Only if you provide it with acidic soil can it grow and bloom healthily. Fertilizing rhododendrons regularly, with natural or mineral fertilizers, is very important, otherwise you will end up with yellow rhododendron leaves.

Rhododendron Diseases – Chlorosis, the most common cause of yellow leaves

Rhododendron has yellow leaves? Rhododendron has yellow leaves? Most likely, your plant suffers from chlorosis, that is, from a lack of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is the pigment that gives plants their green color and allows them to capture light for photosynthesis. Leaves affected by chlorosis show yellowing between dark green veins rather than a uniform yellow color. The youngest foliage is the first to be damaged, and the entire plant eventually fails to produce flowers. In severe cases, the plant may die.

Most commonly, chlorosis is caused by iron deficiency, but sometimes it can also be caused by manganese, nitrogen, or zinc deficiencies. Usually the problem is not a lack of nutrients in the soil, but that the soil in which the shrub is planted is so alkaline that the iron is chemically bound to the soil and thus unavailable to the plant.

Rhododendrons do well when the soil pH is between 4.5 and 5.5.

How you can measure soil pH yourself? You can find out here!

What can you do about chlorosis

If chlorosis is severe, you should apply foliar fertilization. As a result, the leaves are supplied with iron again for a short time. If possible only foliar fertilizers should be used as regular fertilizers are too concentrated and can cause leaf burns.

In addition to foliar fertilization, normal fertilization can also be used, but in this case the iron should be added in chelated form. The chelate in combination with the iron is much better absorbed by the plant. In both cases, however, you will only get rid of the chlorosis for a short time. If the soil pH is too low, you will always have problems with chlorosis in your rhododendrons.