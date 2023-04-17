Warning signal bedding: yellow stains on the pillow: Do you also have a hygiene problem in the bedroom?

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Yellow stains on the pillow are caused by things we don’t even notice when we sleep. This not only looks ugly, but is also harmful to your health. We say what you can do.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Your pillows have to endure a lot. People spend around a third of the day sleeping in bed. Some things happen that you don’t even notice – you sweat, lose skin and hair or sometimes saliva runs out of your mouth. This is all completely normal so far, but it means that the pillows become dirty over time. references here or there. In the long run, the typical yellow mold stains develop. We’ll show you what you’re up against disgusting yellowed pillows can do and when you should replace them better.

This is why pillows yellow over time The typical mold stains appear after the pillow has been used for a long time. For this are priority Sweat and skin oils responsible , which is secreted through the skin at night. But sebum from the scalp also accumulates at some point. In addition, care products such as creams or lotions can also soil the pillow. Taking a shower before going to bed does not help against the formation of mold stains. Wet or slightly damp hair can actually be detrimental and lead to the formation of mold in the pillow. So if your pillow is already more contaminated, then you should rather replace it. Otherwise, health consequences such as allergic reactions or respiratory problems appear. In addition, mites and bacteria feel very comfortable in such humid environments.

Avoid mold stains To prevent mold stains from forming, you can use a waterproof pillow protector, which is placed under the actual pillowcase. This also alleviates the symptoms of allergy sufferers and is particularly worthwhile for expensive pillows that you are reluctant to replace every few years. You should also change the covers regularly – experts recommend doing this weekly. In practice, however, very few people have time for this. Try to find a suitable rhythm for yourself. When you get up in the morning, let the pillow air out well so that the moisture can escape. Shaking it vigorously also helps, as it loosens the down or the padding in the pillow.

Remove mold stains For light stains, washing the pillow normally can be enough. Please note the manufacturer’s information on the note – mold spores and many bacteria are also killed from 60 degrees. You can also take the fabric with you Pre-treat stain remover which are intended against sweat stains. If that didn’t clean satisfactorily, then you’ll need to resort to more aggressive methods before washing. A mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water (1:5 ratio) or vinegar and water (1:3 ratio) can help treat stains. Then put in the washing machine. Before using the cushions again, they should be completely dry. It is best to leave them in the blazing sun for a long time, because that too UV rays kill germs and additionally bleach the stains. Getting rid of mold stains that are older is not easy. If you haven’t washed your pillow for a long time, it may be advisable to buy a new one and cover it with the waterproof pillow cover in the future.

Are you looking for a new pillow? (Advertisement) Can’t save your old pillow? It’s time for a new, fresh pillow for healthy sleep. Discover pillows with a natural down-feather filling, neck support pillows and side sleeper pillows – all “made in Germany”:

You might also be interested in: Ex-FCB coach Julian Nagelsmann still seems to feel at home in Bavaria. At Tegernsee he should now build a new love nest together with his girlfriend Lena. American waitress Madison Tayt lashed out at Europeans on Twitter. The reason: Spanish customers would not have given her enough tips. The tweet sparks a debate about different tipping cultures.

CHIP