Home » Yemen: tragedy at charity event, 79 dead – Last Hour
Health

Yemen: tragedy at charity event, 79 dead – Last Hour

by admin
Yemen: tragedy at charity event, 79 dead – Last Hour
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SANAA, APRIL 20 – At least 79 people died in the crush during a charity event in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a Houthi health official said today. The injured are more than 100.

At least “79 people were killed and 110 were injured” following the incident in the Bab al-Yemen area, the official said.

According to the spokesman for the Houthi interior ministry, the tragedy occurred “during a random distribution of sums of money by some traders”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy