Yemen: tragedy at charity event, 79 dead – Last Hour

(ANSA) – SANAA, APRIL 20 – At least 79 people died in the crush during a charity event in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a Houthi health official said today. The injured are more than 100.



At least “79 people were killed and 110 were injured” following the incident in the Bab al-Yemen area, the official said.



According to the spokesman for the Houthi interior ministry, the tragedy occurred “during a random distribution of sums of money by some traders”. (HANDLE).

