The values ​​and beliefs that shape our perception of reality can have a significant influence on behaviors affecting public health. The confirmation comes from a study on the anti-Covid vaccination campaign in the USA.

Covid and vaccines

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed the Covid-19 pandemic. The very rapid spread of the virus after the cases in Wuhan in December 2019 had meanwhile prompted many countries to adopt isolation and social distancing measures aimed at altering our habits, curbing the contagion and limiting, where possible, the cost in terms of human lives lost. In those dramatic days, however, it became immediately evident that the only way out of the emergency, and to restore a certain degree of normality, was represented by the (then still remote) possibility of being able to adequately vaccinate the population.

The development and distribution of vaccines would later turn out to be surprisingly fast. The efforts made by researchers, regulatory authorities and financiers (especially public funds) have made it possible to have effective and safe vaccines in less than a year. Never in the history of medicine has the spread of an infectious disease been stopped so quickly thanks to the development of vaccines. But while some countries have been able to achieve broad vaccine coverage in a short amount of time, others have been much slower, and coverage has been extremely uneven even among distinct social and ethnic groups within the same countries. In May 2021, a Gallup poll estimated so-called vaccine hesitancy, i.e. delay in adherence or complete refusal of vaccination despite the availability of vaccine services, at approximately one-third of the world‘s adult population.

Vaccine hesitancy can be explained by several reasons. These include a reduced perception of the risk of contracting the disease (or of suffering serious consequences), trust in alternative prevention measures and concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, accentuated in the specific case of Covid-19 by the fear of side effects due to the extremely fast approval process of the vaccine. Vaccine hesitancy is therefore closely linked to the perception of risk which, in turn, is an intrinsically socio-cultural characteristic: we are all part of a social and cultural context in which, and through which, risk is constructed and interpreted.

I study

In a recent work we examined the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the United States and showed how the heterogeneity of the results achieved between different states and counties can be explained (at least in part) by differences in cultural background and by the set of common values ​​in different communities. Our analysis focuses on the first and second vaccination rounds, which took place between January 2021 and July 2022.

First of all, the research confirms the relevance of political preferences. A vast literature has examined the role played by political affiliation in explaining the marked differences that emerge in the United States in terms of compliance with public health measures and adherence to vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases, highlighting a lower propensity to follow the directions of the federal government by Republican voters. Our results show that Republicans were markedly less likely to join the government-sponsored vaccination campaign during the Covid-19 emergency. Figure 1 shows the daily evolution of the proportion of people fully vaccinated and of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the various US counties, categorized according to the vote cast in the last four presidential elections. Democratic strongholds (in blue), i.e. those counties in which the Democratic candidate has always won, recorded higher shares of the vaccinated population than Republican strongholds (in red) throughout the period under review. Instead, the so-called “swing counties” (in green) – i.e. the counties disputed by the two parties, in which in some cases the Democratic candidate won and in others the Republican candidate – are located in the middle between the two extreme cases.

Figure 1 – Daily percentage of people fully vaccinated and of people who received at least one dose of vaccine in the United States (counties divided by presidential election results held between 2000 and 2020)

Political preferences and socio-cultural values

In the United States, political preferences overlap with other important social and cultural characteristics, which largely explain presidential election results. The overlap is illustrated in Figure 2, which compares the vaccination coverage achieved in the different counties of the country (box a), the electoral results of Democrats and Republicans in the 2020 presidential elections (box b), the diffusion of the so-called “communal values” compared of a more universal nature (box c) and social capital (panel d).

The darker areas respectively represent counties with higher fractions of the population vaccinated (with two doses) against Covid-19, a higher percentage of votes for the Democratic Party, a wider diffusion of universal values ​​​​and higher levels of social capital . The figure reveals a close association between vaccination coverage, preferences for the Democratic Party and the spread of social capital and universal values ​​based on the notion of concern for one’s neighbor, equality, justice and civil rights. Conversely, vaccination coverage is on average much lower in those counties where Donald Trump won in 2020 and where values ​​related to group loyalty and respect for authority are more widespread.

Figure 2 – Vaccination rate, 2020 election results, moral values ​​and social capital in US counties

Our work also examines the interaction that political preferences and socio-economic and demographic variables such as education, per capita income and ethnic composition have in influencing the position towards vaccination for Covid-19.

Box (a) of Figure 3 illustrates the marginal impact of policy preferences on the immunization coverage rate for different education levels (ie, the fraction of the population without a high school diploma). The figure reveals that immunization coverage tends to be lower in counties with lower education levels. It also reveals how political preferences have less impact on vaccination choices when the population has a low level of education: the difference in vaccination coverage rates between Democratic and Republican strongholds is in fact significant for relatively high levels of education, instead it tends to disappear in the counties where they are most reduced. Similar considerations can be made for counties with low per capita income (box b) or with widespread poverty (box c): the association between political preferences and vaccination coverage is markedly reduced in communities in greater difficulty. Political sympathies also seem less relevant in counties with relatively large percentages of the population belonging to racial minorities (panel d). Generally, they are also the least affluent counties, so the result confirms those relating to income and poverty.

Figure 3 – Marginal effects of political preferences on the vaccination rate

The differences between values ​​and beliefs that shape our perception of reality can have a significant impact on behaviors that directly or indirectly affect public health. During the Covid-19 pandemic, exposure to contagion, the success of non-pharmacological interventions and vaccination campaigns have clearly been influenced by the socio-cultural background of the population. Taking these connections into due consideration and modulating health policy decisions based on the reference context will be of fundamental importance to combat new possible health emergencies in the future.