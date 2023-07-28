yes to playing with shells, pebbles or license plates on holiday – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

In the transition from kindergarten to primary school, preparation for reading and writing skills is useful, also to intercept any difficulties. The Federation of Speech Therapists: Play lots of games as a family

Play by the sea to see who can find the most shells and colored pebbles, count the number plates of cars that start with a specific letter, draw frames on a sheet of paper or write words on the sand, keep a diary and fill it with photos, receipts, tickets and memories of vacation days. These are some activities that mum, dad and children can do together under an umbrella or in the mountains. A pastime that has an important educational role: preparing the little ones who leave kindergarten for entry into the primary school for adults, where arriving with adequate prerequisites to develop reading-writing, numerical and calculation skills can make the difference in learning. Not only that: games can help identify any weaknesses in language, in recognizing sounds or in making a graphic gesture in order to start early interventions that stimulate skills not yet achieved.

Games on vacation

According to the latest data (2022) from the Office of Statistics-surveys on schools, around 1,400 pre-school boys and girls – out of one million and 400 thousand (0.1%) – have difficulty consolidating these pre-requisites due to of neurodevelopment, immaturity or reasons of a transient nature. Reason why the Federation of Speech Therapists (Fli, www.fli.it) wants to raise awareness of the importance of developing the correct skills in the preschool age. Since 2010 and subsequently, in the decrees of the Ministry of Education of 2013, the importance of activating targeted and early assessment paths to intercept children with learning problems was underlined – explains Tiziana Rossetto, president of Fli -. Yet, the White Paper on the management of DSA (specific learning disabilities), released in 2022, still signals an enormous lack of homogeneity among the Regions in launching prevention protocols, often due to the different sensitivity of school principals and teachers in proposing training initiatives .

Observe the children

Studies related to the psychology of language and learning instead agree on the importance of preparing boys and girls for the acquisition of reading-writing, numerical and calculation skills and on the need to fill their “backpack” with skills and awareness which favor the transition from kindergarten to primary school – continues Rossetto -. Recent studies and the latest guidelines on DSA, drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health, show that the acquisition of the first skills is based on skills acquired during the preschool period. Therefore, in kindergarten, during the last year, it is essential to activate a systematic observation of children: thanks to screening projects it is possible to identify those with difficulties and support them.

Reading, writing, calculating

In order for skills to develop smoothly, a child who approaches reading, writing, numeracy and calculation skills must possess advanced phonetic-phonological competence, i.e. be able to correctly articulate sounds, have a good vocabulary, knowing how to tell and talk correctly – adds Ilaria Ceccarelli, professor of speech therapy at the La Sapienza University of Rome -. Around the age of five and a half, the child must also develop a metaphonological awareness, i.e. the ability to “play with the sounds of language”: being able to recognize if two words are the same or different, if they start with the same sound, how many syllables they are made up of . This skill promotes the development of reading and writing skills. Furthermore, the child must know how to control the graphic stroke, holding the pencil correctly and copying simple drawings. He should be able to write his name and recognize the letters, know numbers at least within the tens and provide judgments of size on small quantities.

The colors and the plates

Parents can use the moments of interaction with their son or daughter, on vacation, to carry out simple, fun but important activities from a functional point of view, such as focusing attention on the length of words, the number of syllables, resemblance (like dog and carrot) or playing in the car with colors and license plates, counting how many are white and how many blue, or even getting familiar with the numbers through recipes – concludes Anna Giulia De Cagno, speech therapist and vice president of Fli -. Thus the children prepare for primary school activities by playing.

