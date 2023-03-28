Open to athletes The IOC has not only decided not to decide on exclusion but has “opened” to international federations – at their full discretion – the possibility of returning to host Russian and Belarusian athletes in competition by respecting a series of criteria ranging from non-involvement in facts of war, the old ban on wearing national uniforms, the possibility of competing only as an individual and not with a national team. It will be up to the federations to verify the requirements and the task is anything but easy because evaluating the participation in the war or in support of war actions of each individual is a very difficult undertaking, as is “evaluating the active participation in propaganda”. By monitoring the results of what has been defined as an experiment, the IOC will decide on the Games when and how it deems it appropriate.

Is Asia a "safe" continent? Another topic addressed the request of Russians and Belarusians to compete in Asian countries considered more "safe" for their personal safety and more willing to grant visas because in some cases they are politically or economically close to Putin. "Asia – replied Bach – has already hosted competitions of athletes from Oceania without having any problems". The IOC has made it clear that, if it were to give the go-ahead to the Russians and Belarusians in Paris, it could do so regardless of whether or not they qualified. Meanwhile the head of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov he defined the conditions announced by the IOC as "unacceptable" and "discriminatory": "The announced position is no longer just another chapter on discrimination, this criterion creates a conflict in the Russian sports community. The goal is to harm Russian sport as a whole," Pozdnyakov said as reported by RIA Novosti. «Dear Cio, go to hell, you and your conditions and recommendations. I will not allow any "international commission" to analyze my opinions and beliefs and decide whether to admit me to the World Cup." He writes it up Telegram Veronika Stepanova, Russian athlete, Olympic champion at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games regarding the IOC's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions as long as they are neutral and distant from war ideologies. "Run alone in that case. And I can only repeat what I have been saying all year: we will overcome all difficulties », she adds, posting a photo of her with President Putin.

No discrimination The reasons for the choice (preceded by a long preamble in which Bach recalled the 6.5 million euros donated to Ukrainian athletes) are the usual: adhere to the directives of the United Nations reports on the universal value of sport, do not discriminate against athletes on the basis of their passport, satisfy stakeholders (athletes, judges, managers, technicians) from all over the world who would have asked the IOC Games open to all. No details were provided on who would be in favor and who would not among the various components and only after a question from a journalist did Bach admit that the decision was taken “unanimously”.