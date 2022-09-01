Most devices are currently hard to find due to ongoing supply chain shortages and increased demand for some of the latest consoles. For many, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are still hard to find (though they’re becoming more common in stores), and those who pre-order the Steam deck in 2021 are just getting their hands on it now.

However, if you’ve had success with the Steam deck, it could become your favorite console. Despite its short battery life, Steam Deck has rave reviews and lets you play PC games on the go.

There aren’t many certified accessories for Steam Deck right now, as Valve focuses on getting orders for customers. Since the console itself will cost a penny, you may want to use headphones and other accessories you already have. But can you use AirPods with Steam Deck?

how to connect your AirPods to your Steam platform.

Thankfully, while the AirPods are designed with Apple devices in mind, their Bluetooth capabilities make them a great headphone choice no matter what device you’re using. Some gamers have found ways to connect AirPods with their Xbox and PlayStation consoles – yes, there are ways to connect your AirPods to your Steam platform.

Unfortunately, it’s important to note that while players have found ways to connect Bluetooth headsets to the console, these little pods can’t be used as microphones. This means that if you use AirPods, you’ll get audio input from games, but you won’t be able to chat with your friends. That being said, if you only have AirPods on hand at the time, they’re a great option.

Steam Deck + Air Pods Pro Noise Cancellation = Bliss 😊 pic.twitter.com/5PMoFqaJZt

— Steam Deck Gaming (@SteamDeckGaming) July 28, 2022

Connecting AirPods to the Steam platform is actually quite simple. First, open your Steam platform settings and navigate down to “Bluetooth”. Make sure your bluetooth is turned on.

Once powered on, open the lids of the AirPods, but don’t remove them from the case. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case until the light inside the case starts blinking white.

Your AirPods are now in pairing mode. When they appear as pairable devices with your Steam platform, select it to connect them.

That’s all there is to it. Once this is done, you can start using your AirPods as headphones for the Steam platform.