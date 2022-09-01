Home Health Yes, your AirPods will work with your Steam platform
Health

Yes, your AirPods will work with your Steam platform

by admin
Yes, your AirPods will work with your Steam platform

Most devices are currently hard to find due to ongoing supply chain shortages and increased demand for some of the latest consoles. For many, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are still hard to find (though they’re becoming more common in stores), and those who pre-order the Steam deck in 2021 are just getting their hands on it now.

Article continues below ad

However, if you’ve had success with the Steam deck, it could become your favorite console. Despite its short battery life, Steam Deck has rave reviews and lets you play PC games on the go.

There aren’t many certified accessories for Steam Deck right now, as Valve focuses on getting orders for customers. Since the console itself will cost a penny, you may want to use headphones and other accessories you already have. But can you use AirPods with Steam Deck?

Source: ValveArticle Continue the ad below on how to connect your AirPods to your Steam platform.

Thankfully, while the AirPods are designed with Apple devices in mind, their Bluetooth capabilities make them a great headphone choice no matter what device you’re using. Some gamers have found ways to connect AirPods with their Xbox and PlayStation consoles – yes, there are ways to connect your AirPods to your Steam platform.

Unfortunately, it’s important to note that while players have found ways to connect Bluetooth headsets to the console, these little pods can’t be used as microphones. This means that if you use AirPods, you’ll get audio input from games, but you won’t be able to chat with your friends. That being said, if you only have AirPods on hand at the time, they’re a great option.

See also  "Zombie Army: Dead War 4" Switch Edition Launches in April

Article continues below ad

Steam Deck + Air Pods Pro Noise Cancellation = Bliss 😊 pic.twitter.com/5PMoFqaJZt

— Steam Deck Gaming (@SteamDeckGaming) July 28, 2022

Connecting AirPods to the Steam platform is actually quite simple. First, open your Steam platform settings and navigate down to “Bluetooth”. Make sure your bluetooth is turned on.

Once powered on, open the lids of the AirPods, but don’t remove them from the case. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case until the light inside the case starts blinking white.

Your AirPods are now in pairing mode. When they appear as pairable devices with your Steam platform, select it to connect them.

That’s all there is to it. Once this is done, you can start using your AirPods as headphones for the Steam platform.

You may also like

after years he decided to do it

Phil Spencer: We’re adding Overwatch, Diablo and Call...

the truth about what they cause in the...

monkeypox survivors speak

“Contains pesticides”, the food recall goes off: they...

Nutritional label indicates ultra-processed foods – Food &...

Case of Dengue virus in Malo. The Ulss...

Cybersecurity produces unicorns – Il Sole 24 ORE

smoke invades McDonald’s and the Body Studio gym

three dead and nine infected, health investigations underway

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy