yet it is ignored by many

Here are some foods to consume to sleep well:

nuts (fatty) such as cashews;

pumpkin seeds;

sunflower seeds;

shell ;

; dates;

figs;

melon;

banana.

Fruit to help you sleep: the power of bananas

Bananas are seen by many as a healthy food and a source of natural nutrition. They are also known for having a relaxing effect on the body and mind. This is due to the large amount of important vitamins and minerals found in the pulp and which help to counteract stress and raise morale.

Bananas, thanks to their richness in magnesium, help reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, promoting a sense of serenity and relaxation in people who feel nervous or sad.

Plus, they’re full of potassium which helps check your heartbeat and can enhance the general feeling of physical relaxation.

The relaxing effect of apples

You know that and bodies I’m a good source of nutrition: they have important fibers, vitamins and minerals. But what is not so obvious is that frequent consumption of apples can have a positive effect on our health physical and mental health.

Not only is an apple a day supposed to “keep the doctor away,” but research indicates that eating them often can help decrease stress and anxiety levels, as well as provide important vitamins and minerals for health. general well-being.

The antioxidants in apples fight inflammation and help overcome negative feelings like depression and stress mood ups and downs. With their high fiber content, they promote digestion and stimulate the growth of good intestinal bacteria.

All these benefits make this fruit one of nature’s most complete foods and a perfect snack for anyone who wants to improve your health.

The calming effect of cherries

The cherries they are a very healthy food to consume before bed. They have so many antioxidants and many vitamins and minerals that make them effective for fight inflammation.

Plus, they have lots of magnesiuman important mineral that helps control blood pressure, blood glucose levels and relieve muscle cramps.

Cherries also have flavonoids which offer a variety of health benefits such as protection from heart disease.

In the end, eat cherries before sleep may help you sleep better by increasing your natural melatonin production, which promotes deeper, more relaxing sleep.

Oranges, a fruit to help you sleep

The oranges they are fruits that can offer a variety of health benefits. They have lots of vitamin C and they also have nutrients that help prevent certain diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

Plus, oranges have antioxidants that help counteract the damage of free radicals.

The relaxing properties of oranges they can be particularly useful for calming stress and anxiety, as they have a relaxing effect on the physical and mental body. Furthermore, they are considered one good source of natural hydration because they provide complete hydration without extra calories or other harmful fats.

When to eat fruit