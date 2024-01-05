Adriano Lo Monaco Thursday 4 January 2024, 10.55pm

Juventus-Salernitana 6-1, when the good morning starts in the evening. The beginning of 2024 carries with I know quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against the Frosinone and above all a game idea that becomes more and more beautiful and concrete. A goleada of this magnitude, in the Juventus home, has not been seen for years. The omelette Gattiserved as an appetizer after just a minute of play, was soon put aside by thunderous reaction of Juve – of character and pride – than before with Miretti and then with Cambiaso he steered the inertia by an eighth that had never been in question. Chiesa’s match was sumptuous, built on the usual gaps, as was that of the former Bologna full-back, who starred with goals and assists.

And just the foot of FC7 gave the start to the very easy Juventus trio, scored by Rugani after Fiorillo’s header was blocked by Fiorillo Owned by. He told a lot about Juve-Salernitana, yet another proof of his talent Star (from which she was born Bronn’s own goal in the 75th minute and a standing ovation in the 88th minute) and the first team debut of the class of 2005 Nope, another gem taken from the Next Gen ‘cantera’, a very useful tank for Allegri’s rotations. A perfect evening, closed by Weah’s winning stone close to the final whistle. In the first half, however, the Juventus protests for a penalty awarded by Ghersini for a Gatti-Sambia contact and then removed by VAR, who downgraded it to a free kick from the edge of the box. Not bad for this Juve, who will have Salernitana ahead of them again in the championship (this time at Arechi) and next Thursday the fourth against ‘their’ Soulé, Kaio Jorge and Barrenechea.

