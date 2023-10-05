Yoga lessons, information on regional screening campaigns, tips for a healthier lifestyle — Health

Councilor Donini: “Awareness and early diagnosis are important tools for protecting health”

Health professionals from the Local Health Authorities of Bologna, Imola, Modena, Reggio Emilia and Romagna will participate in the initiative, organized by the Emilia-Romagna Region together with the Local Health Authority and the Municipality of Bologna. There are many free activities to take part in, from group walks to hearing tests, from food stands to vaccination consultations

5 October 2023 – Healthy eating, regular physical activity and, above all, prevention.

The Individual choices can make a difference when it comes to protecting your health and to know more, or to receive some useful advice on your lifestyle, just go to Margherita Gardens in Bologna Saturday 7 October, from 9am to 6pmand participate in the many activities offered free of charge by “The gardens of prevention”.

An initiative organized by the Emilia-Romagna Regiontogether with theLocal Health Authority and the Municipality of Bolognain the context of Regional prevention plan 2021-2025 and of Regional law 19 of 2018 on prevention and health promotion, which combines sport and recreational activities for adults and children a useful information moments offered by health professionals of the local health authorities of Bologna, Imola, Modena, Reggio Emilia and Romagna, which will be available to the public to talk about personal health and well-being.

A illustrarla in Press conferencetoday in the Region in Bologna, the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doninithe director of the public health department of the ASL of Bologna, Paolo Pandolfi, the councilor of the Municipality of Bologna Roberta Toschi and the head of the collective prevention and public health sector of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Giuseppe Diegoli.

“Prevention is an important ally for our health and through this initiative we want to take it outside of purely healthcare settings, in a public park, a place for sport, socialisation, community, bringing it closer to citizens, and generating greater awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and undergoing, when necessary, appropriate periodic checks – underlines the councilor Donini -. The protection of public and community health, prevention and improvement of the quality of life constitute one of the cornerstones of regional action, but they are also objectives to be achieved together, through everyone’s commitment. I want to thank – adds the councilor – the volunteers and professionals of our regional healthcare who made themselves available to bring this project to life. A great team effort at the service of citizens. And to confirm how much we believe in prevention, we have just approved in the Council the allocation of over 2 million euros to all local health authorities in the region for health promotion programmes, renewing the commitment made in previous years”.

Lo allocation of 2 million 150 thousand euros approved by Junta in fact, it serves to finance i Regional programs for the promotion of health, personal and community well-being and primary prevention that all Healthcare companiesfrom Piacenza to Romagna, organize in the area.

“The Local Health Authority of Bologna has been committed to the topic of health promotion for several years – states the director of the Public Health department of the Bologna Local Health Authority, Paolo Pandolfi -, in particular with activities that put citizens in contact with healthcare professionals, in contexts that are, as far as possible, joyful and inclusive. For years, in particular, the Public Health department and the communication service, together with many other ASL services, have organized ‘Give yourself a move’: to promote healthy lifestyles. This year we have the great satisfaction of becoming regional with ‘The Gardens of Prevention’, hosting healthcare companies and associations far beyond metropolitan borders. It is another step forward, which makes us responsible and pushes us to think even bigger.”

“The gardens of prevention are the plastic demonstration of how many actors and participants are necessary to compose the rich picture of well-being and health, understood as a holistic but also specific situation of each individual, due to their personal characteristics, preferences, talents and also fragility or disability – declares the city councilor Roberta Toschi -. The Municipality certainly could not miss this celebration, focused on the search for balance and well-being of the community and on the rich offer that the city makes available to the people who live there”.

The program of the day

There are many activities to try at “The Gardens of Prevention”: yoga and qi gong lessons, archery, biodance, gentle gymnastics for the elderly, group walks, one in the morning, at 11am, inside the Margherita Gardens , and one in the afternoon, leaving at 3.30pm from Piazzale Jacchia to the church of San Michele in Bosco. Furthermore, pilates courses, initiatives for children with a “let’s play safe” perspective, care for our animal friends and, for a break, there is the food stand for a healthy lunch, created in collaboration with the ‘Veronelli’ hotel institute of Casalecchio di Reno. At the same time, on the ‘health‘ front, you will be able to receive vaccination consultancy, individual advice on nutrition, information on how to join regional screenings, indications on good practices to adopt for healthy lifestyles. And then memory tests, visual acuity assessments, blood sugar readings, gait analysis, postural rebalancing sessions. There will be a digital station that simultaneously measures blood pressure, heart rate, cellular aging and fitness; space will also be given to the activities of the Regional Anti-Doping Center of Emilia-Romagna and those of the “Places of Prevention”, the Regional Center for Multimedia Teaching for Health Promotion.

The companies that have joined the initiative

Numerous associations and organizations have joined the initiative and will take part in this large village dedicated to feeling good on Saturday 7 October, organized in synergy with the Bologna network “Give it a move!”: AB Cardio; Italian Shiatsu Do Academy; Admenta Italia Lloyds Pharmacy; Agriverde; Aics; Aliberf-Free from smoking; Arad; Rhine Archers; Ariae; Asphi; Asscoop; Auser Borgo Panigale. Again, Local Health Authority of Bologna; Local health authority of Imola; Local Health Authority of Modena (Regional Anti-Doping Centre); Local health authority of Reggio Emilia (Places of prevention-Lilt); Local health authority of Romagna; Avis; Budokan Institute Asd; Mestizo Shipyards; Dozza Prison; Nature Center; OM Yoga Center; Italian Paralympic Committee. Then Municipality of Bologna; Coop Allenza 3.0; Country ride Bologna; Csi; Red Cross; Diabetics together Bologna; Duende-Dance study centre; Endas; Enecta Free Fitness; FederFarma; Fipav; Moving shapes; Out of Paws; Parents of children with Down’s syndrome Bologna; Gentle gymnastics Pontevecchio. Giovani nel tempo will also be present; Car Mutual Aid Groups Bologna; “Veronelli” hotel institute in Casalecchio di Reno; Komen Bologna; Malippo; Move the train; Let’s not lose our heads; New Neapolitan Theatre; Transformation workshop; Olitango; Onconauts; One2One Asd; Order of nursing professions; Order of health professions TSRM and PSTRP; Emilia Romagna region; Castenaso sports re-education; Civil service; Sism-Italian Secretariat for medical students; Uisp; US Acli.

