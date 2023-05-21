Home » Yoga to have Goddess legs
What do you think when you look at the photo above? The most frequent and automatic association of ideas is with the concepts of power and lightness: in fact, to execute and maintain this pose, muscular strength is needed, but it is also an expression of elegance, grace and harmonious posture. It’s called Utkata Konasana, the position of the Goddess, and the teacher Francesca Cassia proposes it for its great fitness value.

In the yogic tradition it is a pose linked to the power of the woman, especially in her role as mother, and therefore to the feminine energy.

How it is done

To perform the asana of the Goddess, stand with your legs apart, with your toes facing outward, and carry out the movement which in fitness is called sumo squat: bend your knees, lowering your pelvis as far as you can. If you are able to do it, lift yourself on the balls of your feet, otherwise leave your heels on the ground. The arms can be turned down, with the hands at the knees, or raised like a candlestick.

The muscular work is very intense and profitable and is concentrated from the waist down. The core muscles are engaged to maintain stability, especially if the hold is on the toes, while those of the legs and glutes are modeled both in the movement and in the isometric phases. You can perform Utkata Konasana both in the dynamic variant, slowly repeating the bending to strengthen the legs, and in the static one, if your goal is to define them.

The expert advises

From an emotional point of view, the pose, which implies control and concentration, acts against inner demons and helps to increase determination and willpower.

