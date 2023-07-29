Yogurt diet: how to purify and deflate in just 5 days

The yogurt diet is all the rage: here’s everything you need to do to purify yourself and deflate your belly in just a few days

The yogurt diet is one lightning dietto follow for just five dayswhich brings many benefits to the skin, the body and also to the weight. There are no contraindications, except for those who are lactose intolerant. With such a diet a person can get to lose up to three kilos in weight, purifies and deflates the belly. It should be remembered that, of course, before embarking on any restrictive low-calorie regimen, it is advisable to consult your doctor. But let’s go into detail and find out how it works.

After days of partying or binge eating, it’s normal to feel bloated and heavy. After eliminating fatty and high-calorie foods, you can think of a flash diet that allows you to quickly return to your ideal weight and remove excess pounds. Obviously such a diet it should not be extended for a long time (the advice is five days) to avoid having food shortages. However, it is assured that the yogurt diet does many benefits thanks to its main food, which with its lactic ferments helps regulate the intestine and restore the bacterial flora thus helping to purify the body. Yogurt is then also a cure for the skin, making it bright and free of blemishes.

Yogurt diet: how it works and what rules to follow

For those who intend to start following the diet, it is good to know that there are some basic rules to follow. TO breakfast you have to drink a glass of water, eat 200 grams of low-fat natural yogurt, green tea or unsweetened coffee. You can add a spoonful of whole grains or bran to yogurt. As snack mid-morning you should drink a cup of unsweetened green tea. In the afternoon you can consume a seasonal fruit while before going to bed it is recommended to drink herbal tea and eat three prunes. As in any diet, you have to always drink water – about 8 glasses a day – and avoid alcohol, carbonated and sugary drinks.

What to do and what to eat in the yogurt diet tantasalute.it

When you decide to embark on a yogurt-based regimen, the yogurt to choose is definitely the one thin which is obtained with skimmed milk and preferably natural. Therefore, sugary ones or those with fruit are not recommended. Even better if the choice falls on one yogurt with live lactic fermentswhich help cleanse the intestines.

Il first day start with a glass of water at room temperature accompanied by 200 grams of yogurt and a tea or coffee. For lunch, vegetable broth or salad and 300 grams of yogurt. For dinner, another 300 grams of yoghurt, a vegetable soup and some dried fruit such as two walnuts or some almonds. The second day change the lunch where you have to eat 50 grams of brown rice and a can of tuna with a side of tomatoes. For dinner, however, the 300 grams of yoghurt and two seasonal fruits return. In the third day there is a lunch based on steamed fish, about 200 grams and raw or cooked vegetables, while for dinner the classic 300 grams of yogurt and a fruit salad. On the fourth and fifth day we continue following the pattern of the previous days, varying the foods a little, choosing a different fish (for example grilled salmon) and different vegetables.

