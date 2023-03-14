Eating well also helps lower stress levels, fight anxiety, prevent depression and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The latest interesting confirmation comes from a study coordinated by University College Cork (Irlanda) in which he participated South Tyrolean Edmund Mach Foundation which demonstrated, in particular, the beneficial effects of a diet rich in fermented foods such as sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir and kombucha.

Combined with each other, and eaten on a regular basis, according to scientists these foods act as real supplements promoting the proper functioning of the nervous system. They stimulate the production of psychobioticmicroorganisms that nourish the intestinal flora, promoting the production of hormones such as serotonin (“happiness hormone” on which good mood depends) and simultaneously limiting the production of cortisol.

What to eat

One of its particularities of this study is the fact that it took into consideration a set of foodsand not a single one, proving that does not exist a miraculous ingredientbut it’s always the combination that makes the difference. In addition to the already mentioned yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha, scientists have in fact studied the effects of a diet rich in many other fermented foods and in general rich of fiber, Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants: for example fruit, legumes, whole grains and vegetables of various types.

Confirmation

They administered them to a group of patients several times throughout the day over a period of four weeks, then moved on to testing phases by comparing the data of these patients with those of others who instead followed a conventional diet in the meantime. They analyzed plasma and urine with an innovative system that made it possible to detect the values ​​and type of bacteria in the intestinal microbiota, and then submitted the participants to a questionnaire to understand how they felt. In this way they had confirmation of the advantages of a diet rich in fermented foods and a source of fibres: those who ate them regularly told of perceive lower levels of stress and feel better overall.

“Adopting a targeted diet can be a valuable tool in reducing stress, anxiety and depression,” he commented Andrea Anesi, FEM researcher. “This research – he continued – marks an important turning point and a starting point for further insights into the potential associated with the adoption of targeted diets for the treatment of mental disorders”.

