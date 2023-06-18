Yogurt, smaller quantities in jars at the same price: the recommended brands

It is alarming by consumers about well-known brands of yogurt sold at the same price but in a smaller format, what is happening

Yogurt like all dairy products are the basis of Mediterranean diet. One of the reasons they are consumed by many people is the low calories and sugar they contain. Whether eaten for breakfast or as a snack, they guarantee a high in protein and nutrients.

Yogurt is a genuine product on which some recipes are also based. However, recently, an alarm has been released about this product that reveal a background that not everyone knew. The reports come from some consumerswho have noticed how some brands implement tricks to spend less on production, but maintaining the same prices.

Yogurt alert, maybe you’re paying more for it than it’s worth

Some consumers have realized that many dairy companies that produce yoghurt implement a practice that is not so correct. This is called shrinkflationwhich consists in reducing the size of their products, as a matter of savings, but without lowering prices.

Consumers have noticed this by looking at the weight of the yogurt, which has decreased compared to before. Because of this content restriction, the product is less but, for the same quantity, the price does not vary. It is logical that by selling a smaller quantity of product the price should also decrease, but this does not happen, indeed. Moreover, the prices of these products have even increased.

The thing that discourages consumers is that this practice is not illegal. However, the Antitrust has announced that it wants to see clearly and do a check on the companies that practice this controversial technique. This monitoring will be carried out for the purposes of the application of the Consumer Code and refers to the laws on unfair commercial practices.

It must be said that it is not only on yoghurt that this occurs shrinkflation, but also in other food products and for a long time as well. This is done in ice cream, packaged foods and so on. A better known example it’s the potato chip one, where the product has been reduced in recent years, but the price is still the same, if not increased. In fact, it can happen today to find packs of well-known brands at 190 grams, instead of 200 as happened before.

It must be said, however, that not everything is shrinkflation. For example, the new bronze-drawn Barilla pasta had caused discussions because it was sold in 450 gram format instead of the classic weight of 500 gr. But we can’t talk about this practice in this case, since it refers to classic products and not to the new lines.