The Italian insurtech Yolo Group debuted on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Growth Milan. In the process of placement Yolo Group raised 9.5 million, at a price of € 3.77 per share. If the over-allotment is fully exercised, the total amount raised will be 10 million. The free float at the time of admission is of 22,51% and the market capitalization at the IPO was 32.5 million. The company also raised € 3 million through a convertible bond loan. The Yolo Group IPO represents the sixteenth admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 183.

“The stock market is a starting point, not a point of arrival, which allows us to accelerate our growth path and gives us an important credibility towards the market and our counterparts” explains Simone Ranucci, co-founder and president of Yolo Group, who adds: «This listing is also the recognition of the potential of insurtech in Italy, which is exploding. The global market of the insurance sector will double from 4.8 trillion to 10 trillion by 2030, with an average annual percentage of digital growth (CAGR) of 24% globally and of 28% in Italy, where it will go from 1 , 8 billion to almost 30 billion euros in 2030. In a market where everyone is moving slowly, our role will be fundamental in seizing the opportunity of this growth. We are not in antithesis with banks and insurance companies, but we have a partnership role with the financial system ».

The company, co-founded by Gianluca De Cobelli and Simone Ranucci Brandimarte, already had Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and Generali Italia among its shareholders, as well as Crif or Be Shaping the Future, as well as initial investors such as Neva sgr (Intesa SanPaolo Group) , Primo Venture sgr, Mansutti Spa and Net Insurance, for a pre-IPO capital of over 12 million euros. Post IPO the two founders continue to own 17% of the company.

«The digital evolution of the insurance market is also generating growth opportunities which, in order to be grasped, require new skills and the adoption of enabling technologies. The innovative proposition of Yolo, which operates both as a technological enabler and as a digital broker, is functional to the ongoing evolution. This allowed us to complete the listing process, gaining the trust of both those who had already invested in Yolo and confirmed their support, and of new investors, many of whom are players in the sector “comments Gianluca De Cobelli, co- founder and CEO of the company, then adding: «The financial resources generated by the listing will contribute to the realization of the Company’s development plan. The main objective is to increase the penetration of digital policies in Italy and abroad in partnership with the various players in the insurance market ».