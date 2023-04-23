You are family to me

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

In the episode of Friends evening 22 tonight, Saturday April 22, he was eliminated Ramon. The dancer was forced out of the talent show house after the final runoff lost to Click.

Ramon’s words after the elimination

After Maria de Filippi’s communication, Ramon received the applause of his fellow adventurers, then Isobel’s embrace and a video with a special announcement: the dancer won a scholarship at Desmond Richardson’s Complexions in America. “Congratulations to all the dancers, but one in particular we will offer a six months contract. Ramon you will be welcome in our company, you will perform this summer“, the words of the co-founder of Complexions shown on video. “Thanks, thanks for everything. You have been family to me. I love you, don’t be scared because the game goes on. You must be happy to be here, outside we continue to do what we love“, the words of the moved dancer in front of his colleagues and friends. Cricca was unable to hold back the tears.

What happened in the sixth episode of Amici 22

The sixth episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi’s evening – marked by a technical problem for Mediaset Infinity which penalized many viewers – opened with a performance by the judges of the talent show, Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Gioffrè, who gave a performance on the notes of the songs of the musical Moulin Rouge. Space then for challenges, among these there were Alessandra Celentano’s criticisms against Maddalena and her sirtaki, as well as the jokes of Cristiano Malgioglio who, jokingly, showed interest in Emanuel Lo: “I have hot flashes“. The episode saw Ramon, the first pupil to be flown to the provisional elimination, and Cricca in the final ballot. Before the announcement of the elimination, Enrico Brignano entertained the audience with a long and hilarious monologue.