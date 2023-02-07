Cernobbio Sarah Ostinelli struck down by the disease in just a month. Today the funeral. The mother: “We’ll have to find the strength to think that you’ll always be close to us from up there”

“You were the daughter, sister, partner and niece that everyone wished they had. A cruel fate suddenly snatched you from us. We will miss you dearly and we will have to find the strength to think that you will always be close to us from up there”.

With these words, mother Maria Grazia entrusted social media with the last dramatic farewell to her daughter Sarah Ostinelli, who died at the age of only 35 due to fulminant leukemia. In the space of a month, the disease took away a girl who was still young and full of life, throwing the many people who knew her and who loved her into despair.

a sad fate

In addition to her mother, Sarah also leaves her sister Paola and her partner Davide, with whom she lived. The woman had graduated in economics, worked in an accountant’s firm and had no health problems, right up until the sudden onset of the disease: as mentioned, it all happened in just one month, almost without giving her time to really realize it , also in consideration of the young age. The doctors did everything to save her life by immediately starting treatment – her mother was keen to thank the hematology department of the Valduce hospital for the assistance – but the onset of complications unfortunately made the situation irreparably worse. Those who were close to Sarah speak of her as a serious girl, quiet since she was a child and very reliable, who worked hard both at school and in university. Just a few days ago, on February 1, she had celebrated her thirty-fifth birthday, then her tragic epilogue.

Cernobbio, now forced to accompany Marco Fasana on his last journey, an engineer who died at the age of 50 due to an illness that afflicted him There were hundreds of condolence messages addressed to the family, amid disbelief and deep pain. There are those who still remember her as a child at school and those who instead relive the chats with her, so reserved and at the same time sweet and kind. A double drama that marks the town of Cernobbio, today forced to accompany Marco Fasana on his last journey, an engineer who died at the age of 50 due to an illness that had been afflicting him for some time. Fasana was also well known in the village for his social commitment, above all as a volunteer in the oratory and parish.