«You ate more coconuts than you should»

L’Island of the Famousalso in this edition, has its undisputed protagonists. Helena Prestes it is definitely one of them. The Brazilian model, highly contested by colleagues shipwrecked but, sometimes, even from the audience at home, he just can’t find peace on Ghost Beach: every day is a fight. Just in the last hours, Helena she was accused by Marco Mazzoli to have eaten more cooks than due.

Isola dei Famosi, Helena Prestes puts the patience of the castaways to the test: “The fire is mine”. Nathaly Caldonazzo and Gian Maria Sainato furious

Isola dei Famosi, Corinne Clery and the shocking confession: “I beat two people, kicks and slaps flew”

Helena Prestes e Marco Mazzoli they just can’t get along, to live with each other. The two shipwrecked, in short, they seem to hate each other at all. The latest lite which sees them as protagonists, has to do with the cooks. The Brazilian model turned to the radio announcer telling him that she was unable to bring some fruit to the hut. Bouquets he then replied: “Thanks to the f ***, you ate them all”. Helena he then retorted: «But no, there were six cooksI gave two to nathalyone to Gian Maria and one to you, so I have three left.”

Marco Mazzoli he then explained his thoughts in the confessional: «Since you have two coconuts left, and there are three days left until the next episode, you have already started saying: “On Monday we will divide the coconuts”. Oh no, it doesn’t work like that. Did you seclude yourself? You have all your stuff, you cook yourself and we’ll give you a coconut».

L’Isola dei Famosi, one of the castaways blurts out during a dispute and admits to being bisexual

Helena Prestes and the rest of the group

Helena Prestes she really seems to be the “black sheep” of the group: the model and the others shipwrecked dell’Island of the Famous they just don’t understand each other. As the weeks go by, this tension between the two sides is growing more and more.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it