You can also drown in shallow water and in silence: what to do to prevent it from happening

According to data from the World Health Organisation, which on 25 July promotes World Day to Prevent Drowning, 236,000 people die from drowning every year in the world (20,000 in the European region alone) for a total of about 2.5 million victims in the last decade. The most affected are children aged 1 to 4 years. 90% of deaths occur in the poorest countries, but the problem does not spare Italy where about 400 people drown every year and in the summer the news almost daily tell of a tragedy that occurred at sea, in lakes, rivers or in swimming pools, even in calm and shallow waters.

July 25, 2023 | 06:52

(©) breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

