Home » You can also drown in shallow water and in silence: what to do to prevent it from happening
Health

You can also drown in shallow water and in silence: what to do to prevent it from happening

by admin
You can also drown in shallow water and in silence: what to do to prevent it from happening

According to data from the World Health Organisation, which on 25 July promotes World Day to Prevent Drowning, 236,000 people die from drowning every year in the world (20,000 in the European region alone) for a total of about 2.5 million victims in the last decade. The most affected are children aged 1 to 4 years. 90% of deaths occur in the poorest countries, but the problem does not spare Italy where about 400 people drown every year and in the summer the news almost daily tell of a tragedy that occurred at sea, in lakes, rivers or in swimming pools, even in calm and shallow waters.

July 25, 2023 | 06:52

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Toned arms and slimmer legs with this fun practice that makes you lose weight and burn fat without weights

You may also like

Spacelabs Healthcare Srl/Ministry of Health

Tips for Enjoying a Safe and Healthy Mountain...

Medicair Centro Srl/Ministry of Health

Parked cars, the payment changes according to the...

Ginger: why too much of the superfood is...

POMEGRANATE: FROM TRADITION TO CURRENT RESEARCH

Father Seeks Justice as Another Case of Hemolytic-Uremic...

Two tone nails in summer: the best color...

Chocolate, why it should never be kept in...

Spacelabs Healthcare Srl/Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy