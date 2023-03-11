Have you ever bought new towels that get hard after just a few washes? Well, then you’re probably using too much detergent and fabric softener. If you want to learn some tricks on how to make hard towels soft again without fabric softener, read on!
Hard Towels Softened Again Without Fabric Softener – Use These Home Remedies
After a few months, even the nicest towels can start to look stiff and scratchy. This is due to the way they are washed and dried. Hard water can also play a role. It contains a large amount of dissolved minerals, especially calcium and magnesium. The higher the concentration of these minerals, the harder the water and therefore your laundry. To find out how to soften hard towels without fabric softener using home remedies, read on!
Pour half a cup of baking soda directly into the laundry
Baking soda is a great natural laundry detergent and a must-have in your kitchen cupboard. It is non-toxic, works wonders in removing grease or stains (Tipp: It is excellent for cleaning mattresses) and can neutralize odors that are on textiles. It’s also a good choice if you have sensitive skin or allergies.
Danger: Be careful not to confuse baking soda with bicarbonate. You can buy baking soda at any regular supermarket.
- Pour half a cup of baking soda directly into the washing machine drum and sprinkle over your towels to keep them naturally clean and soft. Do not add detergent.
Add half a cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle
Another great multipurpose household product is white vinegar—and it’s very inexpensive, too. White vinegar softens your laundry by dissolving build-up in the laundry. This makes it soft and the scratchy feeling that one sometimes gets after too many washes is gone.
- Instead of fabric softener, add 1/2 cup of white vinegar to your rinse cycle to dissolve any residue left on the towels. Don’t worry, as your towels dry, the vinegar smell will disappear and your towels will smell fresh and clean and be soft to the touch.
Tipp: If you hang your freshly vinegar-washed towels on a drying rack, they may still feel a little stiff after drying. Before you fold the dry towel, you should wring it out briefly to loosen the fibers.
Vinegar for laundry – what are the benefits of it for clothes? You can find out here!
Add 2-3 drops of essential oil
Add essential oil to keep your towels smelling nice.
- If you have a favorite essential oil like lavender, sweet orange, or peppermint, add 2-3 drops to the rinse cycle when you add the white vinegar. This will give your laundry a sweet, subtle scent that will last for a few days.
Notice: Skip this step if you have sensitive skin.
Hard towels soft again without fabric softener – Useful tricks & tips
- Dry the towels in the dryer: For super soft, fluffy towels, use the tumble dryer. Use the towel specific setting, or choose “medium setting” and make sure they are completely dry before putting them away. Alternatively you can dry them on a drying rack and then when they are almost dry tumble dry for the last 5-10 minutes.
Notice: Skip this step if you want to save money or if you are concerned about the environment.
- Set the temperature of your washing machine to 30 degrees: It’s often a good idea to wash towels and linens at 60 degrees to get rid of nasty bacteria, grease or stains. However, to keep your towels soft for longer, you should choose 30 degrees. Washing at a lower temperature is more environmentally friendly and helps keep fabrics soft.
- Reduce the load: If you put too many towels in the washing machine at once, you won’t have enough room to rinse out all the dirt. The dryer should also not be loaded too full. Without enough air to properly inflate the fabric, your towels will become stiff and matted. Stick to two or three bath towels at a time, along with hand towels and washcloths.
- play ball: Throw a few unused tennis balls or dryer balls in the dryer to get rid of clumps and make your towels softer and fluffier. Consider it a well-deserved massage for your hard-working rags.
- Clean your washing machine regularlyespecially a front-loading washing machine, to remove detergent and fabric softener residues that promote the growth of mold and mildew and cause strong odors that are easily transferred to towels and destroy their fabrics.