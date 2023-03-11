Have you ever bought new towels that get hard after just a few washes? Well, then you’re probably using too much detergent and fabric softener. If you want to learn some tricks on how to make hard towels soft again without fabric softener, read on!

Hard Towels Softened Again Without Fabric Softener – Use These Home Remedies

After a few months, even the nicest towels can start to look stiff and scratchy. This is due to the way they are washed and dried. Hard water can also play a role. It contains a large amount of dissolved minerals, especially calcium and magnesium. The higher the concentration of these minerals, the harder the water and therefore your laundry. To find out how to soften hard towels without fabric softener using home remedies, read on!

Pour half a cup of baking soda directly into the laundry

Baking soda is a great natural laundry detergent and a must-have in your kitchen cupboard. It is non-toxic, works wonders in removing grease or stains (Tipp: It is excellent for cleaning mattresses) and can neutralize odors that are on textiles. It’s also a good choice if you have sensitive skin or allergies.

Danger: Be careful not to confuse baking soda with bicarbonate. You can buy baking soda at any regular supermarket.

Pour half a cup of baking soda directly into the washing machine drum and sprinkle over your towels to keep them naturally clean and soft. Do not add detergent.

Add half a cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle

Another great multipurpose household product is white vinegar—and it’s very inexpensive, too. White vinegar softens your laundry by dissolving build-up in the laundry. This makes it soft and the scratchy feeling that one sometimes gets after too many washes is gone.

Instead of fabric softener, add 1/2 cup of white vinegar to your rinse cycle to dissolve any residue left on the towels. Don’t worry, as your towels dry, the vinegar smell will disappear and your towels will smell fresh and clean and be soft to the touch.

Tipp: If you hang your freshly vinegar-washed towels on a drying rack, they may still feel a little stiff after drying. Before you fold the dry towel, you should wring it out briefly to loosen the fibers.

Vinegar for laundry – what are the benefits of it for clothes? You can find out here!

Add 2-3 drops of essential oil

Add essential oil to keep your towels smelling nice.

If you have a favorite essential oil like lavender, sweet orange, or peppermint, add 2-3 drops to the rinse cycle when you add the white vinegar. This will give your laundry a sweet, subtle scent that will last for a few days.

Notice: Skip this step if you have sensitive skin.

Hard towels soft again without fabric softener – Useful tricks & tips