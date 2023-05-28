You can do it with these home remedies

Cleaning your balcony is essential if you want to keep your outdoor space as clean as possible. While it shouldn’t be cleaned as frequently as the interior, it’s still a good idea to do it once a month to keep things tidy. This article tells you how to clean your balcony floor. We propose solutions and natural remedies for every type of flooring.

Cleaning the balcony floor – what you should avoid

These tips are helpful:

Sweep the dirt to the center of the balcony, pick it up with a dustpan, and then throw it away when you’re done.

To clean the floor of your balcony you need a bucket and a mop.

A portable wet/dry vac specially designed for outdoor use is a handy tool.

You should avoid:

Stay away from the edges! Under no circumstances should the dirt be swept over the edge of the balcony. This causes the dust to be spread all over the lower balcony.

Be careful not to use too much water or it may spill over the sides of the balcony. Don’t try to spill the muddy water over the edge.

A helpful tip: roll up a few towels and lay them out around the balcony if you’re worried about water spilling over the edge.

Clean balcony floor without water connection

This is how you can get your balcony floor sparkling clean again without a water connection: To clean the surface of the balcony, fill a bucket with water and some washing-up liquid and then use either a sponge or a mop. Rinse the sponge or mop in the bucket from time to time to prevent the spread of dirt and other debris.

If you have the device you can also use a wet/dry vacuum to clean your balcony, but that depends on the type of flooring you have. First, use the wet function to spray water on the balcony surface, then switch to the dry function to vacuum up any dirty water that may have collected.

Clean the floor with home remedies

The first thing you should do is clear the area: remove everything from your balcony, including carpets, chairs or plants. This way you have more space to work and you can thoroughly clean every part of the balcony. After that, use a broom or vacuum to remove loose dirt, dust, cobwebs, or debris from the floor’s surface, depending on the type of floor you have. Pay particular attention to the nooks and crannies, because that’s where most of the debris accumulates.

For cleaning the balcony railing, which over time can be covered with dirt, dust and dirt, you should use another sponge or towel. Depending on what material the railing is made of, you can use some dish soap and water to clean it.

Clean balcony floor – metal or tiles

Metal or tile floors are the easiest to clean as they require the least amount of maintenance. Use a bucket by mixing mild dish soap with water. Then start mopping the floor in the farthest corner and work your way closer to the exit. If the grout in your tiles is very messy, consider cleaning it with a natural homemade grout cleaner – mix baking soda or baking soda with a little water to make a paste. Apply the paste and leave it on for 30-60 minutes. After that, you should wipe your floor and remove the dirt. Wait for it to dry completely. Once the soil is dry, put everything back in place.

Clean wooden floor

When maintaining a wooden balcony floor, you should pay a little more attention to the cleaning process. Harsh chemicals can destroy the wood’s varnish or finish and speed up the drying process of untreated wood. Instead of buying store-bought floor cleaners, you can make an effective version yourself using common home remedies. Mix the following home remedies in a bucket of water:

60 ml dishwashing liquid

250 ml vinegar

a few drops of baby oil (baby oil can be used to care for the wood and also gives it a very subtle shine)

First, the floor should be mopped, and then you should wait for it to dry. You can use baking soda to get rid of stains on your balcony hardwood floor. Despite being a natural product, it is very effective, which means it is much better for the environment (and your soil too) than harsh chemicals. To avoid spraying your neighbor’s balcony with dirty water, use a mop and clean water for the final rinse.

Clean balcony floor – concrete

Concrete floors are easy to clean with another remedy that you can make at home. Mix 1 part bleach to 2 parts baking soda in a bowl. Use a brush to apply this mixture, but be sure to protect your face with a mask. After about half an hour, wipe the concrete floor with water from a hose or mop.

Remove mold, mildew, and green growth with diluted bleach

Bleach is an excellent cleaning product to use for cleaning balconies, especially in areas where mold, mildew, or green growth is present. Dilute the solution with some warm water, spray on and then leave on for about an hour. Always use extreme caution and wear protective clothing such as gloves to avoid skin injury and burns. After an hour, wash off the solution with warm water to remove any residue.