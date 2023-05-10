You can easily prepare these breakfast rolls the day before

Fresh rolls in the morning are a real treat. However, the way to the bakery in the morning can take a while and can be very tedious due to long queues. A recipe for freshly baked rolls can help and are not just for those in a hurry.

In the hectic everyday life there is often not enough time for a hearty breakfast. Still, who doesn’t enjoy the smell of freshly baked rolls in the morning? But the way to the bakery is often associated with a long journey and long queues in front of the shop. A simple and time-saving solution is to prepare your own breakfast.

You can prepare the dough in the evening so that you only have to put a baking pan in the oven and set the temperature in the morning. This tried-and-tested recipe works particularly well.

You need these ingredients for five to six rolls

250 grams flour (wheat or spelled flour)

150 milliliters of lukewarm water

Half a cube (corresponds to about 21 grams) of fresh yeast or a sachet (7 grams) of dry yeast

a teaspoon of salt

half a teaspoon of sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Baking pan (like a loaf pan) or baking sheet

Tipp: If you prefer to prepare the rolls with wholemeal flour, we recommend adding around 175 milliliters of water instead of 150 milliliters and using a little more yeast, a maximum of three quarters of a cube.

How to make the quick buns:

Dissolve fresh yeast in the water or add dry yeast to the flour. Put all the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and knead until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl and forms an elastic, no longer sticky ball. If the dough is very soft, add a little more flour. Depending on the size of the roll you want, form four to five balls of dough and roll them in flour. Place them a little apart in a greased and floured baking pan that fits in your fridge and refrigerate overnight. If you have enough space in the fridge or the outside temperature is about five to ten degrees, you can also place the rolls on a baking sheet and then cool them. The next morning, take the rolls out of the fridge or bring them in from outside. They should have increased significantly in volume overnight. If they touch or have grown together a bit, that’s okay. If desired, cut the buns a little to give them a nicer shape. Put the baking pan or baking tray in the cold oven, set the temperature to 210 degrees top and bottom heat and bake for about 20-30 minutes until golden brown, depending on the size of the rolls and the heating time.

Tipp: For particularly crispy rolls, it is advisable to put a heat-resistant bowl of water in the oven or use a spray bottle to provide some humidity in the oven.

Freeze the dough pieces and bake them in the morning

It’s even less work if you’ve already prepared your favorite dough for the breakfast rolls. This way you can make a larger amount of dough and freeze the rolls you don’t need.

To do this, place the pieces of dough on a suitable surface in the freezer and freeze for about two hours. The frozen pieces of dough can then be placed in a large screw-top jar, a tin or a freezer bag to save space.

On Saturday evening, take the desired amount out of the freezer and thaw overnight in the fridge for at least eight hours and let it rise a little. In the morning, put the rolls in the still cold oven as described above and set the desired temperature.

If you’re using another recipe that calls for baking time in a preheated oven, allow the buns in the oven about five minutes longer. Since the heating-up time of the oven can vary, it is advisable to check the baking time shortly after the end of the regular baking time. The sweet milk rolls can also be prepared and frozen accordingly.