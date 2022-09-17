With the end of summer, between holidays and meals out, many got back on track to get back in shape. This does not mean fasting, but choosing foods that are allies of the line. Here are the most slimming ones.

With the back from vacation, one is terrified of the scales. If diet and exercise have been sidelined for a while, there is a fear of gaining weight. But if this were the case, there is no need to be afraid: just re-enter the good habits and immediately you will see us more deflated.

Resume training e prefer healthy foods they are indispensable actions, both to say goodbye to any excess kg, but also in general to ensure the well-being of your body, guaranteeing longevity.

In particular, there are several healthy foods and among these there are options that have the advantage of having a low intake kg. For these you don’t have to pay attention to the quantities.

It is about negative calorie foodsso much so that only the activity of chewing them makes them burn immediately.

Foods that make you lose weight: don’t miss them on your table

Among these miracle foods for the diet is the celery, one of the most low-calorie foods offered by nature: 100 grams of this vegetable has about 20 kcal. Precisely for this reason it is ideal not only with meals, but also as a snack to break hunger.

Il cauliflower it is another negative calorie food as it contains 25 kcal per 100 grams and in addition to this it has the advantage of containing a lot of water and therefore fighting retention.

Il cucumber it is a low-calorie option capable of ridding the body of toxins: it can be eaten together with sliced ​​salad to give it a unique flavor. In general the salads they are top foods to ingest few calories and therefore you can eat as much as you want, without weighing them absolutely.

Dai broccoli, spinach, zucchini, beetroot, garlic these are other negative calorie foods that you should never miss on your table to satiate yourself without fear of taking too much heat and exceeding your daily caloric needs.