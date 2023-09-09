You can fight diabetes with a very popular medicine: whoever says it has no doubts

solofinanza.it

According to Australian research, a commonly used medicine could be decisive in the prevention of a specific debilitating disease. Here are all the details

Il diabetes it’s a illness which in the most acute cases can significantly affect people’s lives. Fortunately, scientific progress has given a great hand from this point of view, but there is still a lack of a sort of definitive solution that can somehow eradicate this evil once and for all.

A turning point, however, could come fromAustraliawhere researchers from Monash University in Melbourne they have made a sensational discovery to say the least which, if confirmed by other studies, could be fundamental for the entire world.

Aspirin useful against diabetes: research results

According to what emerged from the work, taking a common aspirin every day could ward off the onset of type 2 diabetes. This would be possible thanks to the presence of acetylsalicylic acid contained in some types of this medicine. The results of this research will be discussed atEuropean Association for the Study of Diabetes which will be held in October.

Going into specifics experimentation was conducted on 16,000 people over the age of 65. 50% took a 100 mg aspirin daily. The other half instead took a harmless substance that acts more like a placebo effect. At that point the effects were found on the two different groups.

After about 4 years of testing the researchers realized that the risk of diabetes was reduced by 15% for all those who had taken aspirin daily. Furthermore, the medicine also lowered blood sugar levels during fasting hours. Doctors then attributed these results to the anti-inflammatory properties of the pill.

However, since it is an embryonic phase, these benefits cannot be taken for granted, just as the negative aspects of the process must be evaluated.aspirin abuse. For example, despite the high level of satisfaction, theincreased risk of bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract. Therefore, one is a situation that needs to be monitored with a certain consistency because having certain answers on this issue can be really interesting. Before the medicine If you decide definitively, it is best to avoid any head-butting. The only way to follow is the one traced by your doctor after a thorough examination. Thinking that you can cure yourself based on what you read online is a huge mistake that should not be made under any circumstances.

