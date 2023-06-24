You can get paid $10,000 to take 10,000 steps a day: find out how to apply (if you meet these requirements)

Walking 10,000 steps is great for your physical and mental fitness and now you can even get paid to do it. Indeed, a fitness brand is hiring a person who encourages everyone to start walking

Walk it is good for health, its benefits are proven. But if you’re still not convinced, there’s an initiative that could be right for you. Thanks to a new job, in fact, you can be paid 10,000 dollars (about 9,100 euros) to walk 10,000 steps.

Fitness brand GymBird is indeed taking on its first Chief Step Officer (CSO) to inspire people to start their fitness journey. The CSO agrees to take on a month-long challenge to walk 10,000 steps in a single day. sharing their experience sui social media.

The requirements to register and the tasks to be performed

A GymBird spokesperson explained the intent of this unusual work thus:

We are dedicated to helping more and more people at every stage of their fitness journey, whether they are new to or experienced. Our goal is to inspire everyone to take the first step through simple means such as walking.

Applications are open until 19 July 2023 at 11.59pm. To enroll, you must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, or have permanent legal residence. Whoever gets the job will have to share a weekly 2 minute video how work is going, a written paragraph at the end of each week describing your activities, challenges and feelings, and a post sui social media that encourages others to take the first step.

The benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day

Reaching 10,000 steps a day is often considered a beneficial goal for physical health, given that promotes cardiovascular health to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and blood pressure, and help manage weight. The distance traveled in 10,000 steps is highly dependent on the person, but is roughly equivalent to 8 km.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science found that more steps may be linked to a lower risk of premature death and cardiovascular events. Walking 10,000 steps a day significantly reduced the risk of all-cause mortality in middle-aged and older adults by up to 40%, while it reduced the risk of cardiovascular events by 35%.

Furthermore increases mental well-being, as it has been shown to release endorphins which can help reduce stress, anxiety and symptoms of depression. Weight-bearing exercise such as walking can also contribute promote bone health and to reduce the risk of diseases such as osteoporosis.

Exercise and increased heart rate have been shown to contribute to increase energy levelsimproving circulation, supplying more oxygen and nutrients to the body, and improving energy levels and overall stamina.

