If you’ve never noticed these symptoms, maybe you should start paying attention: you could have dangerous glaucoma and not know anything about it.

Some diseases, even very serious ones, are unfortunately totally asymptomatic or give symptoms that are so mild and confusing as to go unnoticed. This is very dangerous, because it prevents us both from taking the right precautions and doing prevention, and from realizing in time that something is wrong and perhaps carrying out precisely those tests that could be decisive. Paying attention to the signals of our body is therefore essential, without getting caught up in hypochondria.

Even serious diseases such as glaucoma, still partially shrouded in mystery today and which can really change the fate of the lives of those who suffer from it, most of those who suffer from it have no idea. The data is impressive: half of the patients who suffer from it take care of themselves as they can, the other half do nothing because they don’t know they are ill. Don’t be caught unprepared!

Glaucoma: how to recognize it, treat it and prevent it in time

The bad news is that there are no royals symptoms which identify with certainty the glaucoma. This serious disease that affects the eye, in fact, can also run undisturbed and give no symptoms until it has progressed terribly or it is already too late. This can lead to patients never noticing it. The good news, however, is that there are many factors to consider in order to start preventing it and keeping yourself monitored, possibly realizing it in time to keep the disease at bay.

Although the real reason why this disease occurs has not yet been ascertained, there are precise risk factors that dramatically increase the possibility of contracting it. The first is undoubtedly the familiarity: If there have been cases of glaucoma in the family, you should immediately monitor eye pressure with regular eye examinations. The second factor is the diabetes mellitus: those with this type of diabetes are more likely to contract glaucoma and visits to the ophthalmologist should be much more frequent. The other two factors are the myopia congenital and the low blood pressure.



If you fall into one or more of these four cases and you are over forty years of age, you should start going to the ophthalmologist regularly, with specific visits that allow you to check your eye pressure and possibly start treating the disease, if diagnosed. There is no specific cure yet, but research is promising with laser therapy and artificial intelligence.

