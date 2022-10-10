“It is possible to live long and stay healthy”. Professor is sure of it Camillo Ricordi, world-renowned researcher and director of the Diabetes Research Institute and the Cell Transplant Center of the University of Miami (Florida). In his latest book – The Code of Healthy Longevity (Mondadori) – explains how one diet balanced, supplemented by protective substances, together with physical activity and a regular lifestyle, can improve life expectancy. “You can live up to 120 years. The ultimate enemy of longevity is chronic inflammation associated with diabetes and autoimmune diseases and chronic diseases related to advancing age. The goal is to stay 100% fit. physical and mental, without disease, until the last day of life “, relaunches the expert in an interview with our editorial staff.

Professor Remember, what is meant by “healthy longevity”?

“The concept of healthy longevity includes all those modalities of aging that allow us to prevent or minimize the duration of the biological decline phase. Unfortunately, the most serious pandemic of the 21st century is precisely sick longevity. Do you think that, in America, children born in these years they risk becoming the first generation with a lower life expectancy than their parents “.

What is the cause of premature aging?

“The enemy par excellence of longevity is chronic inflammation caused by unhealthy diets and a lack of protective substances such as Vitamin D, Omega3, Polyphenols and activators of sirtuins (the molecules of longevity). In recent years, more and more long-lived people are suffering from chronic degenerative diseases: 90% of those over 65. A segment of the population that will double in the next 20 years. Not to mention that all this has considerable costs on public spending. In the United States the figure is around 3.8 billion dollars, accounting for 20% of GDP “.

Speaking of diabetes, what are the major risk factors?

“A diet too rich in fat, omega 6, sugar, refined carbohydrates and processed foods are certainly among the major risk factors for type 2 diabetes, but we are beginning to understand that even in autoimmune (type 1) diabetes ‘inflammatory’ diets and deficiency of protective substances can predispose and increase the risk not only of type 1 diabetes, but also of all other autoimmune diseases. In these conditions, the body’s stem and progenitor cells lose their ability to repair and regenerate more quickly. tissues because the body begins to no longer produce certain protective substances such as, for example, polyphenols and activators of sirtuins “

What are sirtuins?

“They are the longevity proteins that progressively decline with advancing age, but more evidently starting from 35 years of age and gradually less and less over time. After the age of 60 they are present in the body at levels minimum, a circumstance that involves a series of inefficiencies in the organism “.

How can we make up for this deficit?

“First of all with a healthy diet that includes more omega 3 and less omega 6, flavonoids and polyphenols. But to stimulate sirtuins it is necessary to supplement the diet with food supplements based on maqui berries, pomegranate, blueberry and polydatin. vitamin D is very important “.

Vitamin D divides doctors and researchers. What do you think about it?

“I have no doubt that vitamin D is essential. We have also received confirmation of this with Covid-19: those with low levels of vitamin D have a 14 times higher risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19 than those with a good level of Vitamin D and is able to respond more effectively not only to Covid-19 but also to prevent autoimmune diseases and other diseases related to advancing age, especially in those over 65 “.

How important is lifestyle?

“Smoking is undoubtedly harmful to health, while moderate consumption (no more than two standard glasses per day) of alcohol, especially red wine, is one of the 4 elements associated with prolonging longevity (along with moderate exercise, no smoking and adequate levels of Vitamin C). But sedentary lifestyle is the most important negative factor associated with sick longevity “.

What kind of physical activity do you suggest?

“If we talk about the elderly, even a walk can make a difference. A general suggestion, on the other hand, is to move often during the day. For example, those who work on the PC should get up from their chairs for a few minutes, every hour, and do a some movement, and in any case physical activity and individualized physical exercise according to age and physical conditions also contribute to mental health (anxiolytic and antidepressant effect) and activate the sirtuins “.

How do we know if we are aging well?

“With the AA / EPA test that evaluates the ratio between omega 6 or omega 3. The ratio should be between 1.5 and 3.0 but is almost always much higher in favor of omega 6, indicating the presence of silent inflammation (linked to diet) in progress. But it is a little used test in Italy. Professor Angela Maria Rizzo, professor of pharmacology at the State University, performs it in Milan “.

If not, what is the alternative?

“You can periodically undergo blood tests or even take the test to measure insulin resistance, that is, the ability of the cells in our body to respond to the action of insulin.”

Returning to his latest book, the subtitle reads: “To return biologically young”. So can we stop time?

“Stop it no, go back yes”.

Meaning what?

“Obviously I am referring to the biological age, not the chronological one. On December 2, 2020, the magazine Nature dedicated his cover to a concept that until a few years ago would have been considered a science fiction hypothesis: Turning Back Time or ‘turning back time’, questioning the dogma of the inevitability of aging for the first time “.

Tell us how to do it.

“From gene therapy to transplantation of mesenchymal stem cells that are obtained from the umbilical cord normally discarded together with the placenta after the birth of healthy babies. But it is an articulate and complex discourse, which we discuss in the book, and still under study”.

So does the elixir of life really exist?

“The goal is to remain in 100% physical and mental fitness, disease-free, until the last day of life. The goal is not to live up to 120 years as a sick person, but to reach the end of our days in health. “.

One hundred and twenty years of “healthy longevity” is an ambitious goal.

“The only sure way to fail is not to try.”