Do you want to lose weight, but diets tire you out and discourage you ahead of time? Here are the tips to understand how to lose a few pounds without miracles, but in a real way

Sabrina Commis

We hear more and more people proudly talk about their weight loss “without diet” or without deprivation “. Fantasy? No, reality: losing weight without a diet is possible, indeed recommended. The pounds lost will be harder to recover and the frustration of an absent weight loss cure. How to do it without (too many) deprivations? Adopting good habits, quite simply.

Lose weight without a diet while respecting our biological clock — The first step is to listen to the body, to respect the biological clock. In reality, this means eating at the right time. “Let’s talk about chrono-nutritiona word that simply reflects a “breakdown” of food within the day – he explains Romina Cervigni, biologist, nutritionist -. Within an hour of waking up we do Breakfast. Four to six hours later, we indulge in a balanced lunch between proteins, fats and complex carbohydrates. At least three hours later, we indulge snack in the form of fruit combined with nuts. Let’s finish with one light dinner and only if you are hungry. This distribution gives the body time to digest the ingested food without ever being overloaded. “

Let’s take the lunch break — Meals on the go, long lines, quick lunch – we may be the busiest people in the world, but if we want to know how to lose weight without diets, we need to prioritize. Take the time to eat it is an essential condition for losing weight and more generally for preserving the body and health. “Our stomach takes 20 minutes to feel full, it is therefore necessary to take a real break to eat. Let’s sit in a quiet and comfortable place, put our fork down between bites, relax. “Initially we may struggle to adapt to this good habit, but later on, we may not be able to do without it, even have fun. Above all it is a cheap trick to set to lose weight.

Snack yes or no? — Green light at the smart interval between meals. Some consider him an enemy of the line, but if you are hungry, here are some tips to "trick" your stomach. The important is schedule it in advance, so as to avoid exceeding with calories. What to consume? A tea or flavored infusion and a handful of almonds in the middle of the morning, an apple at 4pmcombined with a square of dark chocolate, with a percentage of cocoa on top 85%. If we're around, a centrifuged of fruit and vegetables, now easily available. So everything will remain under control.