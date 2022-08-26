Amazon announced the launch of the Alexa Game Control feature through the Alexa digital assistant, allowing players to operate game content directly through natural language interactions, such as interacting with in-game NPCs or quickly switching weapons in their hands. Dead Island 2, developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, will be the first game to be played through the Amazon Alexa digital assistant service.

Players do not need to interact with the Alexa digital assistant service as usual during the operation process. For example, the digital assistant service must be awakened first through keywords such as “Alexa”, but can be directly issued through spoken commands, allowing players to operate the game more intuitively.

At present, the Alexa Game Control function is limited to interacting in English in North America, but Amazon said that it will continue to expand this function to more countries and support more languages ​​in the future. Although the Alexa Game Control function currently only supports the Xbox and Windows PC platforms, Amazon also said that it will also plan to bring the function of voice-controlled games to the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in the future.

In addition to allowing players to play the game directly by dictation, Amazon also expects this feature to create more play modes, even for players with limited mobility.

Source: Amazon, The Verge

Responsible editor: Hou Pinru

