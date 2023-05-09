You can recognize a disturbed metabolism by four signs

You want to lose weight, but the kilos don’t really want to tumble? Also, do you often feel very tired? Maybe your metabolism is the reason. FOCUS online explains symptoms can occur if you have a disturbed metabolism.

Whether the metabolism works efficiently or takes longer is very individual. Inefficient metabolism can be genetic, but it can also be the result of dieting and nutrient deficiencies.

What is a “slow” metabolism?

The term “slow” isn’t entirely accurate when it comes to metabolism. The term “efficient” would be more appropriate. With an “inefficient” metabolism, the body is less able to utilize the calories. This means that the body has less energy available for important functions in the body, such as the immune system, regeneration, strength, endurance or cognitive performance.

These symptoms can indicate a disturbed metabolism:

1. You feel cold all the time

When temperatures drop outside, many people feel cold. But some people are downright frostbite no matter how cold it is outside. Her hands and feet in particular are often freezing. This is a warning signal from the body.

The organism runs on the back burner. Producing heat is not high on the list of priorities for survival.

The best antidote to this is exercise. Though it may be difficult to pull yourself together, go for a short walk or jog. This will stimulate blood circulation and you will feel warmer.

2. You have dry skin

Dry skin is relatively normal in the cold season. The cold air outside and the warm air from the heating inside remove moisture from the skin. However, if the skin feels particularly rough and brittle, this can also be due to the metabolism.

Try to drink more water – a rule of thumb is two liters a day. This boosts your metabolism and also moisturizes the skin.

3. Hair loss

If the body runs on the back burner, then the scalp and thus the hair are less supplied. The result can be hair loss and brittle hair. Hair loss can also have other reasons. For example, some people suffer from genetic hair loss.

4. You are always tired

Do you wake up in the morning and are already exhausted, struggling through the morning until you fall into a big afternoon slump at 3 p.m. at the latest? This is a classic sign of a disturbed metabolism.

With short exercise units, for example 15 minutes of yoga or a walk in the fresh air, you stimulate the metabolism. Exercise during the day also makes you tired in the evening and makes it easier to fall asleep and sleep through the night.

Why is my metabolism actually inefficient?

People with an inefficient metabolism often have not supplied the body with sufficient nutrients for a long time. Many diets aim to eat fewer calories. However, this can quickly lead to an undersupply of nutrients.

Poor or insufficient sleep, too much stress, lack of rest, as well as one-sided and too little exercise can also lead to a disturbed metabolism.

how brindo I get my metabolism going again?

Here are some things you can do to boost your metabolism: