Change everything, or almost. Many students dream of wearing a white coat and from this year, their chances of immediately entering the faculty are doubled.

The dates to mark on the calendar, for aspiring doctors, are 16 and 17 February and 9 and 10 March 2023. In fact, very few weeks separate us from from the tests for admission to the degree course in Medicine in English organized by Humanitas University, a prestigious university dedicated to health sciences, which this year will be revolutionized in form.

Registration is already open and aspiring freshmen will be able to participate in both selections to see their chances of success multiplied. In fact, for the purposes of the ranking, it will have value the highest score obtained in one of the two attemptsregardless of the session in which it was obtained.

But the news is not finished. Indeed, the doors of the test are also open for students who are still in their fourth year of high school this year. They too will be able to participate in both appointments: in this way they will even see quadruple their opportunities by attempting tests for the 2024/25 academic year one year in advance. Tests that they will then be able to repeat again next year, for a total of four attempts, in order to obtain the highest possible score to play in the rankings.

Medicine enthusiasts already know, perhaps, that the outlets for the subject today are more diversified than in the past. Medicine, in fact, makes ever-increasing use of advanced technologies and cutting-edge instruments that “trespass” into biomedical engineering and biotechnologies. For all those who want to further multiply their opportunities to follow their passion there is Medtec, the degree course in Medicine and Biomedical Engineering of Humanitas University in partnership with the Politecnico di Milano, in English, “twin” of Medicine. Admissions for Medtec follow the same process we saw for Medicina and will take place on March 31st and April 21st.

In this article we will deal in depth with everything you need to know about the Humanitas entrance tests to Medicine and Medtec, keep reading!

How to register for the Humanitas 2023 test

There is time until February 8th to register for the first round of the Medicine test which, we recall, will take place on 16 and 17 February 2023. For the second round, set for 9 and 10 March, however, the deadline is March 1, 2023under penalty of exclusion from the entrance test.

Different dates for the Medtec: registration must be completed no later than March 23, 2023 for the appointment of March 31, and by April 13, 2023 for that of 21 April.

The registration procedure to be able to participate in the tests is very simple, just register on the system MyPORTAL entering your personal data. you will receive a registration confirmation email with username and password to access the system and be able to proceed to the next steps. After logging into MyPORTAL, you can register for the selected test: attention, it is mandatory to register for both sessions. The request will be completed with the payment of the participation fee and, at the end of the registration, the candidates will receive an email confirming registration for the test.

The 2023 Medicine test: all about HUMAT

The Medicina Humanitas test consists of a test called HUMAT which takes place in modality home-based remotely.

Ma how the HUMAT placement test is structured? The test, developed by Humanitas University and experts from the University of Cambridge, Imperial College, University of Oxford Medical School and Leeds Medical School, the ability to scientific thinking, critical thinking and the ability to analyze and understand academic texts. Therefore, it does not evaluate previous knowledge, but a set of skills and abilities useful for following studies successfully. For this reason the test consists of two sections (Scientific thinking and Academic literacy/Critical Thinking) of 30 questions each, to be completed in 120 minutes. The first includes questions about mathematical, procedural and visual thinkingwhile the second asks to demonstrate ability to analyze and comprehend academic texts, critical thinking, quick or careful reading, also examining processes at the word or sentence level. The rankings will be formed based on the highest score obtained in the two sessions for the assignment of180 places available. For more information click here and consult the announcement.

On the Humanitas University website it is possible to access examples of the test and, for those who want an extra boost in preparation, registration for the intensive “Preparation Week” courses is still open: 7 days of online lessons to acquire a study method that will allow you to better face the admission tests to the degree course in Medicine and Surgery.

How the Humanitas University Medtec test works

The enrollment procedure for the admission test to the Medtec degree course includes, in addition to the registration and enrollment on MyPORTAL and the payment of the fee, also completing the registration on the Politecnico Milano website. To do this, you need to access the university website via SPID or CIE.

The Medtec test, like the HUMAT, also takes place remotely, in mode home-based. Therefore, in order to set up the computer correctly, in addition to the instructions sent via email, it is possible to use a demo session on the Online Services portal of the Politecnico di Milano between 10 and 30 March 2023 and between 3 and 20 April 2023so as to prepare the computer workstation and familiarize yourself with the system.

The entrance exam, entirely in English, has a duration of 100 minutes and includes 60 questions structured as follows: 20 questions in mathematics, 10 in verbal logic, 10 in physics, 10 in chemistry, 10 in biology, 10 in technical-scientific culture. As with Medicine, the test aims to capture the aptitude for the subjects that will be addressed in the course, rather than the previous notions. In this case, in the field of hard sciences typical of engineering and life sciences typical of medicine. There are 70 places available which will be assigned to candidates who obtain the highest score in the ranking, counting the performance better of the two attempts available.

To better understand the structure of the test and its requests, it is also possible in this case to download an example from the Humanitas University website, or join the Preparation Week specially created for those who want to try admission to the Medtec degree program. Would you like more information on the exam and on the formation of the ranking? Click here to view the announcement.

Humanitas Medicina and Medtec test, how does it work for fourth year students?

One of the innovations, perhaps the most important, concerning the Humanitas tests arriving in the coming weeks concerns the possibility, even for fourth-year high school students, of starting the path that will lead them to become skilled doctors one day.

In fact, despite not having yet obtained the diploma, the fourth graders will still be able to try the two tests organized in the coming months: in this way they will have two more possibilities to return to a useful position in the ranking for the 2024/25 academic year, after having completed their schooling.

If, therefore, for the next academic year, candidates will have two dates available in which to attempt the Medicine test, for the following one – which concerns precisely students who are now in their fourth year – they will double. They will be able to participate 4 times in the test, twice during the fourth year and twice during the fifth year, with the aim of achieving the best possible result. It will then be the highest score, among the four, a be considered for the final ranking, related to the contextual year of obtaining the diploma.