What is conjured up from hops and malt in the brewery is more than a drink. Did you know that beer also helps in the garden and with cleaning?

You don’t have to just let it trickle down your throat to enjoy the effects of beer. A glass of it can also be put to good use in a flower pot, on silver cutlery or in the tips of your hair.

Too good for the drain! Even if all the carbon dioxide has left the beer and it no longer seems drinkable, you can still do something useful with the stale beer – for example by watering your green plants or your hair with it.

Beer is also good for your hair

Bottles with the inscription “Beer” are not only found in the crates of drinks in the supermarket, but also on the shelves with the shampoos: beer is said to contribute to beauty not only when used internally (among other things because of its vitamin B and folic acid content). Malt and yeast should also make the hair shiny on the outside and give it momentum.

There are many do-it-yourself ways to use beer for hair care: beer can be used as a conditioner in its pure form or diluted with water and massaged into the hair after washing. Beer with honey, in a ratio of one to one, makes a hair treatment that should stay in towel-dried hair for a quarter of an hour.

To rinse or not to rinse? This decision depends on personal well-being or your own nose. The pure beer rinse without any sticky additives could theoretically stay in the hair and dry out – if the typical beer aromas are not perceived as irritating before they evaporate.

face mask with beer

Is beer good for the skin as well as for the hair? In any case, the beer should no longer contain any carbon dioxide. Then you can mix it together with healing clay or with avocado, tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar to make a face mask.

Water houseplants with beer

Beer even gets green houseplants. Ingredients such as potassium or phosphoric acid allow them to grow and thrive. However, the greens should only enjoy the beer in moderation: Dilute stale beer with water in a ratio of one to two and water your plants with it no more than once or twice a month.

Beer as a pest trap in the garden

Slugs are not likely to tolerate beer that well and that is exactly the aim of the so-called beer trap against pests in the garden. A cup is set deep in the ground until its rim is flush with the ground. With fresh beer in it, the snails should now be distracted from the beds and crawl into the trap.

Be careful when polishing furniture with beer

If you are furnished with oak, beer can sometimes replace furniture polish. However, only use light beer for this purpose. In addition, it should not come directly from the refrigerator, but be warm.

Beer makes silver jewelry shine again

You can also clean table silver or tarnished silver jewelery with beer. To do this, the pieces are placed in beer for a few hours and then washed off. A cleansing beer bath like this also makes golden jewelery shine again if it was tarnished.

Remove leftovers

Burnt leftovers stuck in the cooking pot can be removed with fresh beer, in which the carbonic acid is still bubbling. Boil it briefly and then rinse the pot.

An accidental mug full of coffee doesn’t have to mean the end of a light-colored carpet’s impeccability – if you also have beer in the house as well as coffee. Because even in such cases you can take advantage of its cleaning effect: by repeatedly dabbing the stain with beer and wiping it off.

Attention barbecue fans: add beer to the marinade

Beer not only goes well with barbecues as a drink, but also as a special ingredient in the marinade. Together with oil and spices, beer can ensure that the meat not only has a special taste, but also becomes tender and crispy when grilled. Soak the meat for a few hours beforehand, but never pour it over again as soon as it is sizzling on the grill.

Beer & Yoga

Om and Cheers! Drinking beer and practicing yoga don’t have to be mutually exclusive. As impressions from the OMMO Studios in Bangkok show, this can even be done at the same time: with a sport called beer yoga. The drink is not only used to quench thirst, the bottle is also balanced during various asanas, for example. The trend has long existed in Germany too.