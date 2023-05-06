Home » You don’t have to use fly pesticide – the ‘old fix’ always works
You don’t have to use fly pesticide – the ‘old fix’ always works

You don’t have to use fly pesticide – the ‘old fix’ always works


Are you tired of using smelly insecticides to drive away flies? Listen to grandma’s advice and get rid of it naturally.

Summer arrives, and with it the desire to open the windows and flood the house with light and fresh air. By opening the door to the beauty of summer, however, we know that we will also give the green light to the entry of insects into the house. Even if we are equipped with mosquito nets, we can do little against the invasion of flies and mosquitoes!

Insecticides are effective against flies but toxic for your health: discover the green alternative – Ossinotizie.it

It is good to keep your rooms away from flies: in fact, these have a real one passion for excrement and rotting wasteand into our homes they will carry dirt, pathogens and bacteria wherever they land.

The natural remedy against mosquitoes: no more toxic insecticides

Mosquito nets are the most effective method of keeping them out without avoiding opening the windows, and together with these we might want to use insecticides of various nature. There are repellents up to the most lethal, and all act against flying insects. They are very effective in protecting the house from insects, but what are the effects on our health, and that of the environment?

The French magazine 60 Millions he led a study of 14 insecticidesboth in spray formula and in electric diffusers, revealing that substances lethal to insects can also be lethal to humans. In particular, the BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) contained in spray insecticides it is toxic if it comes in contact with the skin or the airways. Even electric diffusers are not without health risks: they contain aromatic hydrocarbons, potentially toxic substances.

basil against flies
Basil keeps flies away: they can’t stand the smell – Ossinotizie.it

So how do you protect yourself from insects? As often happens, popular wisdom provides the best solutions. Indeed, it comes to our aid an old grandmother’s remedy, health and environment friendly. You might even take this opportunity to kick-start your own little home garden, because it is about cultivating an aromatic herb, very pleasant for us but that mosquitoes hate: basil!

All you need to do is therefore equip yourself with a vase and some basil seeds, or take an already adult plant, and place it in front of the window from which the flies enter the most. The smell of basil will keep them away.

Another very common and completely ecological remedy consists in far soak some mint leaves in a jar of vinegar for about a week. The compound will then be diluted with water and sprayed into the rooms for an extra layer of protection. What do you say? It’s time to abandon insecticides, enemies of health and the environment (and bees), and experiment with these solutions to get rid of the annoying flies.

