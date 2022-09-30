The 1000 mg Tachipirina has a precise limit that must not be exceeded, serious health risks.

In February 2020, Italians discovered, almost suddenly, the urgent need to have a particular type of drug at home. The drug was the paracetamol, a drug famous for its double antipyretic and analgesic action. A drug used, essentially, to combat colds, acute and chronic pains.

The paracetamol compound has several commercial variants, the most famous of which is the 1000 mg Tachipirina. There are also versions from 500 e da 250 mg. The reason for the urgent need to have the Tachipirina at home he was, unfortunately, determined at the debut of the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. A pandemic that in thirty months of action, in Italy alone, has produced 22.4 million cases and 177,000 deaths.

Tachipirina 1000 mg: when not to take it

Therefore, since February 2020, Tachipirina, the flagship product of Angelini Pharmaceuticals, has massively entered both the homes of Italians and the socio-economic debate. The famous recommendation “Tachipirina and watchful waiting“represented one of the key moments in the management of the pandemic.

The data in this sense speak for themselves. Tachipirina, data fromAIFA – Italian Medicines Agency – of June 2022, is the best-selling over-the-counter product in Italy. Over 5 million packages sold on average in a year, before Covid they were just over four and a half million.

A real record that makes Angelini’s drug a real social phenomenon as well as a great corporate success. The phrase “I take a Tachipirina“ it is really a phrase that is constantly present in the daily lexicon.

But maybe everyone doesn’t know that the commercial version of Paracetamol has some very specific limits that few respect. As known, being an over-the-counter drug, it does not need a prescription to be sold but you have to pay close attention to the doses you take and the age of those who take the drug.

In the first case, to get the right amount into your body to fight pain or cold viruses, it is always advisable refer to the leaflet and follow the weight indications.

In the second case, however, the indication is predictive, under 15 years Tachipirina should be taken only and exclusively on medical advice. The risks that are run in the case of abuse are important and impact above all on the functioning of the kidneys.