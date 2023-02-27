There are different foods and eating habits that raise cholesterol, but some are “unsuspected”. Here’s what to watch out for.

We are used to thinking that red meats and cheeses are “enemies” of cholesterol, but perhaps not everyone knows that fish can also cause damage.

And’varied diet it certainly is greet: we know that the table must never lack fruit and vegetables in large quantities – obviously in season – and balanced portions of meat, fish, legumes and cereals. However, each subject has its own specific needs and there is no single diet that is good for everyone. Those suffering from high cholesterol, therefore, must adopt a more “personalized” diet.

Also because we know that hypercholesterolemia carries serious health risks, as it favors the onset of strokes and heart attacks. Obviously there are medicines and therapies that counteract high levels of “bad” cholesterol, but much can already be done by preventing it, and correct nutrition is a very effective weapon.

To manage to navigate through the various suggestionshowever, it can turn out complicated. In the case of the Pescefor example, we might think that it is a healthy and “risk-free” foodHowever, this is not always the case. Here’s the advice from the experts.

They make you raise your cholesterol, pay attention to these 5 fish

Fish products, in general, are healthy and indispensable in a diet, because they provide precious elements. Just think of the Omega-3antioxidants and anti-inflammatories par excellence, and ai Mineral salts e Vitamins. In fact, nutrition experts recommend eating fish at least 2 or 3 times a weekby varying the species.

Those suffering from high cholesterol, however, have a few more limits. Obviously, as we always remember in our articles, it is always better consult your doctor or a nutritionistwhich will give us the more suitable indications based on our overall health.

But we can report what experts recommend in case of hypercholesterolemia. First of all there are some fish species to avoidfor various reasons.

The first are i Molluscs and Crustaceans : this is because even if they are species with a reduced calorie content, they have a high cholesterol and sodium content, and therefore it is better to limit their consumption. Even raw they can be risky, especially for those suffering from high blood pressure. In order not to further increase cholesterol, it is therefore preferable to eat few lobsters, prawns, clams and mussels .

: this is because even if they are species with a reduced calorie content, they have a high cholesterol and sodium content, and therefore it is better to limit their consumption. Even raw they can be risky, especially for those suffering from high blood pressure. In order not to further increase cholesterol, it is therefore preferable to eat few . Along with shellfish, experts recommend avoiding processed fish, such as le Anchovies and Salted Herrings il Canned crab the Sardines in oil the sturgeon eggs and the Caviar and the Bottarga . This is due, as can be guessed, to the large quantities of salt used for processing.

il the the and the and the . This is due, as can be guessed, to the large quantities of salt used for processing. Then beware of “fatty” fish: although healthy, it is better to limit their consumption in case of high cholesterol. Let’s talk about Salmon, Mackerel, Snapper e Swordfish.

Of course these are just some guidelines, and even those with hypercholesterolemia shouldn’t give up eating fish. Also why have high values ​​of “bad” cholesterol are the consequence of a series of conditions and lifestyle habits. Let’s not forget that the number one enemy is a sedentary lifestyle, as well as all foods rich in sugars and fats, industrial and highly processed. So pay attention to some fish, yes, but also to other factors that can cause too much cholesterol in the blood.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)