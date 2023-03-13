“Nervous anorexia”. The official diagnosis for us daughter F. aged 17 comes an October evening, in the midst of the 2020 pandemic, in the anguish of the social isolation of adolescents. Two words that are two blows, because they confirm what had already been evident to us for at least a month: his “I’m not hungry”, the exasperated attention to calories on food packaging, hyperactivism. Now then we tried to intervene with the payment taking charge of the Dca clinic of the Auxological Institute of Milan. A very relative “taking charge” with respect to our daughter’s needs and our disorientation: alone fortnightly meetings and no information towards us parents. Meanwhile, F.’s psychological state worsens proportionally as her weight decreases: anxiety, depression, aggression, self-harm.

A desperation that not only destroys her little body but also our soul, our role. It’s our fault! We were wrong! We weren’t good parents! Meanwhile, her anguish increases: «No one understands what I have inside, my only friend is this voice in my head, which tells me that my strength can only come from ability to control food». Five months go by and in the meantime the administrations of psychiatric drugs which destabilize it further. Thus appear i suicidal thoughts and, after yet another attack of aggression, the rush to the emergency room of St. Paul. Not an imposed solution, but requested by herself: “There’s a center for the DCA there, they’ll understand me there.” But there are no places at the San Paolo, she is driven home with an anxiolytic and her belief that no one is helping her drives her to despair. See also Covid, Rt increase and incidence. Employment rates in intensive care and ordinary wards are rising

Only solution at that point is the hospitalization in a residential facility specifically dedicated to the problem. Too bad that of those, in Lombardy, there are only three affiliated. Desperate, we try in every way to find a place, but we receive a series of nos in the face of a pathology that needs timely interventions: «The wait is one year», is the answer. A psychiatrist from a CPS to whom we turn to in any case to obtain the authorization heartens us by saying: «Anorexic? I understood drugged. Anorexics are wretches that never heal!». Only thanks to personal acquaintances are we finally able to find a structure of excellence in Vicenza: Villa Margherita. F. she stays there for two months and, when she is discharged, the problem seems solved: she has regained weight, she has regained a bright gaze.