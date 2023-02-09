Russian sports legend Roman Kostomarov is living a nightmare. His situation is extremely complicated.

The latest news from Russian sport tells the sad story of Roman Kostomarov. The legend of skating and ice dancing is having a difficult time to say the least. His complicated health conditions prompted the doctors to take a drastic measure: they were given to him amputate both legsand it may not be over here unfortunately.

Roman Kostomarov wrote historical pages of ice skating. The former dancer born in 1977 has collected a series of gold medals in his career, in all the most important stages. Double triumph of the world in ice dancing paired with Tatiana Navka and trio of medals of the most precious metal at the European Championships, as well as three Grand Prix. The couple also won an Olympic gold medal at the Turin Games in 2006. After retiring from competitions, Kostomarov did not give up his passion but remained on the scene, participating in numerous prestigious ice shows.

And just one of these, according to the reconstructions of the Russian newspapers, would have been fatal for his health conditions. On January 10, the former champion he was hospitalized with pneumonia, before taking part in Ilya Averbukh’s ice show. In the previous days, however, he had performed in difficult outdoor conditions with very low temperatures. Although he did not feel well, Kostomarov would also have gone to a bathhouse, not thinking that his situation was still so serious.

And instead here is the sudden worsening with the transfer to a hospital in Kommunarka where the skater was connected to machines for artificial pulmonary ventilation and to ECMO (used in cases of severe respiratory failure). Without these tools Roman would not have survived. Unfortunately, however, the doctors had to deal with serious circulatory problems which culminated in the death of some tissues: the situation of the legs seemed irrecoverable, also in light of the inevitable consequences of the long treatment with the ECMO machine. For this, parts of both legs had to be amputated. Unfortunately this drastic solution was necessary to save the life of the champion, who according to the Russian media Mash could suffer the same fate at the hands

A source close to the family, who has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, told TASS: “You fight for hands. The general conditions are improving. But he continues to be in intensive care under the strict supervision of doctors“, underlining how the situation is still very delicate. The former Russian coach Tatyana Tarasova proved to be very pragmatic, underlining the need to do everything possible to keep the former Russian sport icon in sight: “It’s not a question, it’s a health issue. The main thing is to survive in this difficult fight against the disease.”