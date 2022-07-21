The pasta it is a product based on flour of different extraction, which is divided into small regular shapes then destined to be cooked in strictly boiling and salted water, typical of Italian regional cuisines. Every self-respecting Italian, in fact, requires the consumption of pasta at least once a day, with condiments ranging from simple tomato sauce to fresh fish. However, a final investigation uncovered something frightening: one toxic substance present right in the pasta, it is glyphatous.

Carcinogenic substances: A substance evaluated as “probably carcinogenic” and pesticide, glycophate, has often been associated with problems for human health and the environment; analyzes conducted in November 2018 had tested numerous brands in the pasta sector to verify the presence of glyphosate and mycotoxins. The investigation had transformed glyphosate into a hot topic for all consumers and, in fact, a change of pace and a pasta completely free from contamination in wheat, or its raw material, had been requested.

Instead, from the new analyzes conducted, an even worse situation emerges than in the not far 2018. If in the first instance traces of the pesticide in question were found only in two pastethis time 7 are involved pasta brands out of 20. A type of spaghetti analyzed, however, would disprove the theory according to which wheat contaminated by glyphosate comes from Canada and instead produced with 100% Italian raw material, they reveal the presence of pesticides.

Glyphosate: Further analyzes have highlighted the dangerousness of this substance even in not too high doses, especially for its ability to affect the gut microbiota. The increase of marche contaminate it is explained by less attention by consumers for glyphosate. Between 2016 and 2018 the substance was at the highest levels, precisely following numerous researches published in that period, which highlighted the various risks to human health and resulted in the impact on the purchases of pasta by the many consumers.

Today the caution is undoubtedly lower but the consequence is a real surge in imports of wheat from Canada, which, according to experts say, will already reach the highest levels at the end of 2022. But what exactly is glyphosate and what risks does it entail? It is the most famous and widespread herbicide in the world, precisely because of its effectiveness and lower toxicity which represents a good example of suspected carcinogenicity.