A Robert Glynn they had given a few months, little time left to live. cancer patient, 49 years old, after the diagnosis the doctors had given him a maximum of twelve months to live, only one year. When he was asked to try an experimental drug he didn’t hold back and within a very short time the tumor mass shrank and the cells died. Glynn made a full recovery and his story was reported by BBCwith the therapy to which he adhered, is making the rounds in the media.

The Manchester affair is being talked about all over the world. Now they eagerly await the results of the studies. The quarterly scans to which the man was subjected, however, are showing a healthy body. It had all started severe shoulder pain that prevented the 49-year-old welder from sleeping. Pains that didn’t go away. When the general practitioner prescribed tests for him, the tumor mass after a gallbladder infection. It was 2020. Glynn was diagnosed with bile duct cancer, a cancer that affects around 1,000 people a year in the UK.

“I had cancer for two years and I didn’t know it”Glynn told the BBC. “I was very lucky, he added”. when atChristie hospital in Manchester when they asked him to participate in this clinical trial, he didn’t hesitate for a moment. The new drug for immunotherapy, associated with the canonical chemotherapydid reduce the tumor mass in your adrenal gland from 7 to 4.1 centimeters and that in your liver from 12 to 2.6 centimeters. When the doctors intervened to operate on him they also only found dead cells“all killed by the cure”.

“Knowing that I am fully healed was an emotion that overwhelmed me. Without that experiment I wouldn’t be here today,” said the man who meanwhile made it known that he had completely modified his lifestylefromsupply al free timein the light of his experience. Around the experimentation there is great caution but also great enthusiasm. Dr Juan Valle, head of the clinical trial, said Glynn’s case could lead to “a change in the way patients like him are treated in the future. There was great anticipation for the results”.

Journalist. He studied Communication Sciences. Specialization in publishing. He mainly writes about news, entertainment and occasionally sports. Passionate about television and theater.

© breaking latest news

Vito Califano