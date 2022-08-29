You have always committed a great horror: do not throw away the cooking oil anymore because you could use it in a very ingenious way.

How many times, in front of our cooking oil, have we questioned ourselves and wondered if it was reusable? Well, here is finally the answer. We questioned ourselves just like you and found some simple and effective tips.

Very often we are used to throwing away our cooking oil immediately after using it. What not many people know, however, is that there is actually a way to reuse it, in such a way as to convert to a healthier and undoubtedly sustainable frying. How many times, on the other hand, after using it, have we found ourselves faced with the difficulty of having to dispose of it? Well, from today this may no longer be a problem. Read on to find out with us about Tuttogratis.it what can be its various reuses.

Did you know that instead of throwing it away, you could reuse your cooking oil? Here’s a quick and foolproof trick

But how good is fried food? Able to turn even the flattest and most boring of evenings, bringing taste and fun between us, it is actually very complex to dispose of. In fact, how many times, after cooking, have we wondered about the fate of our cooking oil? And how many times have we even preferred not to fry or cook something that appealed to us, so as not to have to face the post-cooking phase?

Well, from today this may no longer be a problem for you. We from Tuttogratis.itIn fact, we are here to provide you with some small tips on how to reuse or use cooking oil in a healthy and above all sustainable way. First of all, the first thing to know is that this can be reused only and only if it is kept at a constant temperature of about 180 degrees.

In this way, in fact, the various frying residues will be filtered and eliminated. But above all, keep in mind that there is a maximum limit of times in which the cooking oil can be reused: we are talking about two or three times before having to definitively dispose of it. In particular, never forget to let it cool and only then to misrepresent it in a colander with gauze. Another very important aspect concerns disposal.

It is important, in fact, that the cooking oil does not reach excessively high temperatures, does not leave fumes and above all does not burn. In this case, in fact, instead of reusing it, it is better to dispose of it directly. But beware: never, ever pour it down the sink! At this point let’s try to understand what is the best way to fry.

When using oil, don’t forget to always keep the smoke point under control. The longer you reach it, the more effective your frying will be, as it represents the point at which a heated fat begins to release volatile and often toxic substances. But what is the right temperature? Well, according to many, the most correct one is around 180 degrees.