In the event that the pressure is good but the minimum is a little high, it is useful to know that there are tricks that allow it to be lowered: here are the ones.

There are many people who suffer from minimally high blood pressure. In particular, it is a disorder that usually depends on age but also on other factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle and therefore lack of physical activity.

In this article, we will go deeper into the matter by helping you understand how to intervene effectively in which way it is possible to lower it.

High minimum pressure: how to intervene

To begin with, it is important to know that blood pressure is the force with which blood hits the walls of blood vessels. It is divided into maximum or minimum. In the first case, the values ​​must be between 90-119 mmHg, while in the second between 60-79 mmHg. In any case, with regard to the minimum pressure, it may happen that it is particularly high and for this reason it is important to take immediate measures.

First of all, it may be useful to know that this phenomenon occurs more in young people and children as they usually perform more physical activity. In the elderly, on the other hand, it is more common to suffer from high maximum blood pressure. However, it should be emphasized that low blood pressure has multifactorial causes. It is generally caused by excessive states of stress, an incorrect diet as well as frequent consumption of alcohol and smoking.

Several studies have also highlighted that even frequently consuming drinks with a high caffeine content such as coffee or tea, for example, can increase the risk of experiencing serious health consequences. In addition to this, it must be emphasized that high systolic blood pressure is also caused by the presence of some important pathologies such as diabetes, Cushing’s disease, thyroid dysfunction. In the light of what has been said, in order to be able to effectively lower the minimum pressure values, it is possible to intervene in various ways.

First of all, the advice is to avoid gaining weight and follow an incorrect diet. Beyond that, it matters quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption. The habit of not practicing physical activity and sport in general is also extremely discouraged. These habits, in fact, end up causing an increase in fat in the body and consequently the formation of plaques that narrow the blood vessels.

Conclusions

In the light of what has just been said, therefore, in order to lower the values ​​of systolic blood pressure, it is essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle avoid states of particular stress. As far as possible, in fact, we need to limit situations that cause anxiety and worry.

In this case, you need to be very careful when taking some drugs used specifically for the treatment of stress-related disorders. In some cases, in fact, they have the increase in pressure as a side effect.

