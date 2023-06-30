You have to be very careful if you feel these specific sensations in the shower

Everyone loves taking a nice shower, but perhaps very few know the signs that need to be paid particular attention to.

The shower is a moment of general relaxation, but if there are different sensations you have to be very careful.

Especially when you feel nauseous and generally unwell you have to stop and ask for help because it could get worse.

Of course when you are in a glass structure or a vat it is from possible to slip it is better to be careful if the sensation is not the best.

Abnormal sensations in the shower: what are the risks

Typically the feeling of dizziness in the shower is caused by temperature too high and from the change with the outside, so just simply get out of it, recover and have a drink to feel better. Sometimes, however, this feeling can be accompanied by fainting, chest pain, blurred vision, confusion, seizures. In this case it is not something passing but alarming.

Commonly these sensations are due to heattoo much walking or low blood sugar. So a sudden drop in blood pressure, dilation of blood vessels and a slowing heart rate are all symptoms that can even cause fainting, so when you take a shower it would be useful never to close yourself from the inside and leave a window even in winter slightly open.

You can also generate a syncope that is a sudden drop in frequency. While this isn’t risky in itself, if prolonged it can lead to nausea, dizziness and fainting as well as a lack of blood to the brain. The low level of sugars, on the other hand, is caused above all in summer and is accompanied by accelerated heartbeats.

When you feel the first discomfort you have to stop and get out immediately, don’t insist on staying in the shower because the consequences can become serious. It should also be remembered that the risk associated with a meal is not to be understood only with cold water, as is commonly imagined. The problem with digestion is not to make the stomach undergo sudden changes of too hot or too cold water.

To resolve immediately you have to eat some carbohydrates fast acting, a banana or some honey or drink a fruit juice. Even if these symptoms are not serious, they can cause damage and are dangerous above all because accidental falls in the shower can lead to very important damage for the organism. The important thing is to intervene immediately, make the person lie down and lift the legs to restore the blood flow. Also wet the wrists, inner arm, neck and head with non-freezing water to improve body temperature.

