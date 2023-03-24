Slimming diet, do you want to lose weight at critical points? Follow the guide to achieve your goal successfully: recommended foods and effective behaviours

The swimsuit rehearsal is approaching and consequently the desire to get back in shape in time to face it at the best of possibilities, in search of a strategic slimming diet. The doubts that very often strike women about to adopt a different diet, rigorously healthy and balanced without extremes, are those concerning the famous “critical points”.

Usually the goal is to combine weight loss with a particular focus on localized fat, often stubborn even with the best diets formulated by trained nutritionists. Furthermore, in some cases there is the fear of giving up some forms in order to obtain the much coveted ideal weight. The solution exists and is contained in an effective and infallible guide to losing weight in a personalized way, eliminating localized fat and without compromising tissue elasticity.

Diet: how to lose weight at critical points

Lose the fat located in what are considered critical points, regain your ideal weight, all without giving up the shapes of female physicality: these are the most common wishes in this period of the year which precedes the costume fitting. In fact, the imminent arrival of spring reminds us that the time for departures is approaching, complete with a built-in bikini for regenerating salt-flavored dips.

This goal provides the perfect excuse to adopt a new one Slimming diet, rigorously balanced and balanced, avoiding food extremisms that frustrate efforts. Undertaking diets that are too restrictive, although it can lead to faster weight loss, is counterproductive behavior. What happens in these cases is the weight gain at the first mistake but above all an uncontrolled weight loss which compromises the tissue tone.

There is usually an excessive “emptying” of the body even in unwanted points, without however allowing the elimination of localized fat, which would necessarily require the intervention of sport. However, to practice physical activity, energy is needed, necessarily produced by a diet rich and balancedfavoring the consumption of vegetables, fish, eggs, good fats and carbohydrates with a low glycemic index, mainly of wholemeal origin.

To burn fat localized in the famous and hated “critical points” it is necessary to personalize physical activity involving the direct muscle group to promote lean mass.

