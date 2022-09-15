A video game has just become free, and it has all the credentials to be your companions for many, many hours.

Lately Italy is certainly not doing well. The situation is very complicated and what many are forced to do every day is to survive rather than live. Everything is getting scarcer, everything is getting more expensive and the value of our money continues to drop. Inflation is the child not only of Covid-19, but also of what is happening between Russia e Ukraineand which is affecting everyone, in a ferocious and destructive way.

From this point of view we can not help but find the best way to save money money and to continue to cultivate and live our greatest passion, which is video games. And for this to be able to get your hands on some titles free, which, however, also has a certain quality, can only make us turn the day. And that’s exactly what we aim to do today, with a new free game that you absolutely must download.

Free video game about wine, download it now!

Also for this week Epic Games it surpasses itself, offering a very interesting free title for all gamers. In fact, we are talking about a very particular game, a well-kept and rather profound management system, but which almost never risks becoming punitive and impossible. Epic Games Free Game of the Week is:

Hundred Days. Produce the best wine by interacting with the soil and nature, and lead your winery to global success. The splendid journey into the tradition of winemaking begins now.

Hundred Days. Produce the best wine by interacting with the soil and nature, and lead your winery to global success. The splendid journey into the tradition of winemaking begins now.

The title is free from today and will continue to be free until the next one Thursday 15 September 2022. Therefore we suggest you block it now and take it home. There is also a free add-on, always on the Epic Games Store, which will allow you to modify your grapes through a special laboratory. To download Hundred Days, simply click here, log in with your Epic account and then add the title to your library.