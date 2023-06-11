You know what happens if you don’t brush your teeth. The answer will disgust you

From an early age we were taught how important it is to maintain proper oral hygiene. But what happens if you don’t brush your teeth? Let’s go find out together.

In a world where the aesthetic factor is increasingly relevant in almost all areas of life, having a shining smile can help considerably. But how best to brush your teeth? First you need to choose a suitable toothbrush and toothpaste. For the first it is better to opt for one with soft bristles and with a head capable of reaching all surfaces of the mouth.

For the latter, however, you should make sure you take one that contains fluoride, as this substance strengthens tooth enamel and helps prevent cavities. Then remember to clean your tongue as well as many bacteria creep in there too. For the timing of cleaning, we have already talked about it in the article “Teeth cleaning: how much time should you spend brushing?“. But what happens if you don’t brush your teeth or don’t do it correctly? Here is the answer to the question.

What happens if you don’t brush your teeth?

You should know that our mouth is home to more than 300 different species of bacteria. Some of them are good, as they can bring some health benefits, while others are nasty and contraindicated. Brushing your teeth allows you to keep the level between good and bad bacteria balanced.

In fact when we eat and don’t clean our teeth for the next ones 23 ore, the so-called dental plaque is formed around the enamel, a film that yellows this part of the body. It is precisely at this moment that the bad bacteria begin to proliferate incessantly. Obviously the further you go in time without maintaining proper oral hygiene, the greater the negative effects will be. in addition toyellowing but there are other consequences, much more dangerous for our mouth.



What are the consequences if you don’t brush your teeth?

The first problem that can arise is halitosis, or bad breath, which can have an embarrassing impact on social interactions. Secondly, if dental plaque is not removed properly it can harden and turn into tartar, a yellowish substance that sticks tightly to the teeth causing them to turn yellow. You can then stumble upon periodontitis, that is, a serious infection of the gums, damaging their tissue. Finally there is everyone’s nightmare: le caries. They are caused precisely by the bacteria we mentioned earlier, which by producing acids that attack the enamel, cause the formation of caries. They cause intense pain, high sensitivity, weakening of the tooth and if not treated properly even the need for filling or tooth extraction.

