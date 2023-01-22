Do you feel tired too often, one could say with a certain continuity? If your problem is chronic fatigue, this could be a real alarm bell, not to be underestimated.

The guide in question absolutely does not want to scare the person affected by tiredness breaking latest news. But simply to ensure that, where the pathology is treated, and intervene.

Il risk that this wake-up call could reveal is a disease rara. Naturally, this is not to support a certainty, but you need to contact your doctor, as well as accurate clinical tests.

Chronic fatigue and the link with rare pathology

It is by no means certain that chronic fatigue is equivalent to this rare pathology, but there are chance that it is. The pathology we are dealing with here is still poorly understood. If identified in time in the development phase, it can still be effectively kept under control.

Let’s talk about fibromyalgia, whose term derives from the union of the Greek words: algos, myo, fibro. Respectively, pain, muscles, fibrous tissues. Although the disease is complexsince it does not reveal visible symptoms, chronic fatigue is one of the hints with which it announces itself.

It is a rheumatic diseasemusculoskeletal system, with widespread pain between muscles, tendons and ligaments. The main symptoms connected to it are four in all: a pain already felt at a widespread level, or a limitation of movement, asleep disturbance, and finally, precisely, chronic fatigue. In addition to the main ones, one could also have mood disorders, headaches, anxiety and problems encountered at the gastrointestinal level.

As you will notice, chronic fatigue non of note uniquely the presence of the aforementioned pathology. The same chronic fatigue can also be linked to other pathologies, such as anemia, diabetes, panic attacks, AIDS, excessive anxiety, and others. So it goes by ephemeral causes and from the immediate remedy to others very complex and to keep under control.

To date in particular, there are no tests such as to directly provide fibromyalgia as a response. However, we proceed by exclusion. You collect one clinical history thorough examination of the patient (anamnesis), ultrasound muscle-tendon and articular, aimed at excluding the presence of other pathologies that could reveal themselves in these cases. There is no unique way to even determine its presence from blood tests or specific radiological tests.